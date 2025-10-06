Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated that Poland and the Baltic States deliberately blocked attempts to establish a peace dialogue with Russia in 2021. According to her, this refusal indirectly contributed to the start of the special military operation in Ukraine.

Photo: flickr.com by Saeima, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Flags of the Baltic States

Merkel: Baltic States and Poland Opposed the EU-Russia Dialogue

“This attempt at settlement was not supported by some countries. Primarily, it was the Baltic States that opposed it,” Merkel recalled.

She explained that in 2021, Berlin had proposed a new format for dialogue between the European Union (EU) and Moscow, but Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland rejected the initiative. They argued that Europe would be unable to forge a common policy toward Russia.

Merkel Urges Diplomacy Over Escalation

Merkel also called on the EU to return to diplomacy when addressing the conflict in Ukraine. While acknowledging the importance of maintaining strong defense capabilities, she emphasized that a peaceful solution must remain a priority.

“I also believe that, as during the Cold War, diplomacy is always necessary,” said Merkel.

The former chancellor urged European leaders to plan diplomatic initiatives in advance, taking into account how they might affect conflict resolution. She stressed the importance of maintaining contact with both sides — not only with Kyiv but also with Moscow. “Without dialogue, this war will not end,” she concluded.

Western Observers: EU Chooses Militarization Over Diplomacy

Following the informal EU summit held in Copenhagen on October 1–2, analysts from The European Conservative (TEC) observed that European leaders appear increasingly uninterested in diplomatic solutions for Ukraine. Instead, their rhetoric and decisions suggest further escalation.

“At the EU summit in Copenhagen, European leaders once again demonstrated that their response to the continuation of the war in Ukraine involves escalation, not diplomacy,” wrote TEC.

According to the publication, behind the EU’s “peaceful” language lies a clear agenda of militarization, centralization, and the desire to prolong hostilities rather than end them.