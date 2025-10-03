World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Brussels Alarmed by Possible Victory of 'Czech Trump' Andrej Babis

World

The European Union is concerned about a possible victory by the ANO party of former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, fearing his return to power would further weaken support for Ukraine. This was reported by The Guardian, citing political experts.

Prague, capital of the Czech Republic
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by MurderousPass, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Prague, capital of the Czech Republic
“Brussels will watch the vote closely, as the possible emergence of a third anti-European agitator in Central Europe, alongside Hungary and Slovakia, could have significant consequences for the bloc’s support for Ukraine,” the article noted.

Upcoming Czech elections

The Czech parliamentary elections are scheduled for October 3–4. The country is currently governed by the center-right alliance “Together” led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, who came to power in 2021 and has consistently supported military aid to Kyiv and an anti-Russian stance.

However, amid internal economic and social difficulties, the return of Fiala’s bloc to power looks increasingly unlikely. Recent polls show that more than half of Czechs believe their situation is worse now than it was in socialist Czechoslovakia before 1989.

Who is Andrej Babiš?

Andrej Babiš is a Czech entrepreneur and politician of Slovak origin, who built a fortune in agribusiness estimated at $4.3 billion in 2025. Because of his business background and past criminal investigations, he has been dubbed the “Czech Trump.”

He founded the ANO party in 2011, presenting it as a centrist pro-European force. However, after becoming Prime Minister in 2017, the party shifted toward populism and aligned itself more closely with Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán. Today, ANO is part of the right-wing coalition “Patriots for Europe”, which opposes migration and deeper European integration.

Babiš on Russia and Ukraine

According to Neue Zürcher Zeitung, Babiš initially pursued an anti-Russian course as Prime Minister, expelling diplomats and warning about alleged “intelligence threats.” But after moving into opposition in 2021, he began criticizing military aid to Ukraine and expressed support for the peace initiative of U.S. President Donald Trump.

As ABC News highlights, with around 30 percent of the vote, Babiš is unlikely to control parliament outright, but he retains wide room for maneuver and could form alliances with both left- and right-wing forces opposed to aiding Ukraine.

Potential coalitions

One option is a partnership with the left-wing coalition “Enough”, led by the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia and three smaller parties. Alternatively, Babiš may join forces with the far-right coalition “Freedom and Direct Democracy”, headed by Czech nationalist of Japanese origin Tomio Okamura.

Both groupings oppose Czech membership in NATO and the European Union and favor restoring relations with Russia. Okamura’s bloc has gone so far as to demand the deportation of 380,000 Ukrainian refugees currently living in the country.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Key Quotes from Putin’s Valdai Speech: Multipolar World, Sanctions, and Ukraine’s Fate
World
Key Quotes from Putin’s Valdai Speech: Multipolar World, Sanctions, and Ukraine’s Fate
Trump May Sack 'Bumbling Idiot' Witkoff by Year’s End Amid Gaza Deal
World
Trump May Sack 'Bumbling Idiot' Witkoff by Year’s End Amid Gaza Deal
Popular
Pyongyang May Supply Moscow with Missiles Designed to Defeat Tomahawks

North Korea’s new “Pelbit” ballistic missiles, translated as “Starlight”, could neutralize US Tomahawk cruise missiles

Pyongyang May Supply Moscow with Missiles Designed to Defeat Tomahawks
Russia Returns 185 Ukrainian Soldiers, Zelensky Responds With One Word
Russia Returns 185 Ukrainian Soldiers, Zelensky Responds With One Word
Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Released from Moscow Hospital After Poisoning Attempt
Key Quotes from Putin’s Valdai Speech: Multipolar World, Sanctions, and Ukraine’s Fate
Trump Vows to 'Make Soybeans Great Again' Amid Trade Tensions with China Lyuba Lulko EU’s Controversial Drone Wall: Security Measure or Political PR? Andrey Mihayloff Why World Vegetarian Day Matters: Health, Ethics, and Ecology Dmitry Sudakov
Russia Tests Kinetic Anti-Drone Weapon “Product 545” to Knock Out Drones at Close Range
French General Warns Europe Must Be Ready for War 'Tonight'
Trump May Sack 'Bumbling Idiot' Witkoff by Year’s End Amid Gaza Deal
Trump May Sack 'Bumbling Idiot' Witkoff by Year’s End Amid Gaza Deal
Last materials
Brussels Alarmed by Possible Victory of 'Czech Trump' Andrej Babis
Xiaomi SU7 Electric Car Starts Itself and Drives Off Without Driver
Trump Vows to 'Make Soybeans Great Again' Amid Trade Tensions with China
China: Trump’s Possible Tomahawk Transfer to Ukraine Seen as 'Point of No Return' in US-Russia Relations
US Army Successfully Completes Flight Tests of Lockheed’s 'S-400 Killer'
Ukrainian Drones Reach 1,500 km Into Russia, Targeting Chemical Production Facilities
Putin’s Warning — Could the “Oreshnik” Change Europe’s Security Map?
Russian Billionaire Ibrahim Suleymanov Over Contract Killing Case
Nate Vance: US Fails to Learn Lessons from Ukraine Conflict
Barracuda Cruise Missiles Could Reach Moscow and Major Russian Cities, Map Shows
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.