The European Union is concerned about a possible victory by the ANO party of former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, fearing his return to power would further weaken support for Ukraine. This was reported by The Guardian, citing political experts.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by MurderousPass, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Prague, capital of the Czech Republic

“Brussels will watch the vote closely, as the possible emergence of a third anti-European agitator in Central Europe, alongside Hungary and Slovakia, could have significant consequences for the bloc’s support for Ukraine,” the article noted.

Upcoming Czech elections

The Czech parliamentary elections are scheduled for October 3–4. The country is currently governed by the center-right alliance “Together” led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, who came to power in 2021 and has consistently supported military aid to Kyiv and an anti-Russian stance.

However, amid internal economic and social difficulties, the return of Fiala’s bloc to power looks increasingly unlikely. Recent polls show that more than half of Czechs believe their situation is worse now than it was in socialist Czechoslovakia before 1989.

Who is Andrej Babiš?

Andrej Babiš is a Czech entrepreneur and politician of Slovak origin, who built a fortune in agribusiness estimated at $4.3 billion in 2025. Because of his business background and past criminal investigations, he has been dubbed the “Czech Trump.”

He founded the ANO party in 2011, presenting it as a centrist pro-European force. However, after becoming Prime Minister in 2017, the party shifted toward populism and aligned itself more closely with Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán. Today, ANO is part of the right-wing coalition “Patriots for Europe”, which opposes migration and deeper European integration.

Babiš on Russia and Ukraine

According to Neue Zürcher Zeitung, Babiš initially pursued an anti-Russian course as Prime Minister, expelling diplomats and warning about alleged “intelligence threats.” But after moving into opposition in 2021, he began criticizing military aid to Ukraine and expressed support for the peace initiative of U.S. President Donald Trump.

As ABC News highlights, with around 30 percent of the vote, Babiš is unlikely to control parliament outright, but he retains wide room for maneuver and could form alliances with both left- and right-wing forces opposed to aiding Ukraine.

Potential coalitions

One option is a partnership with the left-wing coalition “Enough”, led by the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia and three smaller parties. Alternatively, Babiš may join forces with the far-right coalition “Freedom and Direct Democracy”, headed by Czech nationalist of Japanese origin Tomio Okamura.

Both groupings oppose Czech membership in NATO and the European Union and favor restoring relations with Russia. Okamura’s bloc has gone so far as to demand the deportation of 380,000 Ukrainian refugees currently living in the country.