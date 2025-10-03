World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

China: Trump’s Possible Tomahawk Transfer to Ukraine Seen as 'Point of No Return' in US-Russia Relations

World

The possible decision by US President Donald Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk cruise missiles would represent a turning point in Washington’s relations with Moscow, according to an analysis published by the Chinese news portal Sohu. The outlet stressed that such strategic weapons are typically used to deter major geopolitical opponents.

VLS Mk41 Tomahawk 20100622-2
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Carmichael Yepez, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
VLS Mk41 Tomahawk 20100622-2

Chinese portal: A declaration of war?

In the view of Sohu, Washington’s readiness to deliver Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv could be interpreted as a “declaration of war on Russia.” However, the outlet suggested Trump’s statements might also serve as an information tactic, since the White House fully understands the risks of such a step. Moreover, the missiles are normally launched from submarines and aircraft, which would require the transfer of additional platforms — a highly complicated move.

“Such strategic weapons are used to deter key adversaries,” Sohu emphasized in its commentary.

US debate over long-range weapons

Former US Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Bryen warned that if Washington proceeds with the transfer, it could directly lead to war between the United States and Russia in Europe. In late September, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump discussed the possibility of long-range weapon deliveries with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, though he stopped short of making commitments. Sources told The Telegraph that Trump viewed Ukraine’s request for Tomahawks “extremely positively.”

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance reassured that Washington remains committed to working toward peace. However, a report from Reuters cited officials who judged the deliveries unlikely, noting that existing Tomahawk stockpiles are earmarked for the US Navy and other strategic needs.

Intelligence support instead of missiles?

According to Financial Times, the US is preparing to provide Ukraine with new intelligence support for managing long-range missile and drone strikes against Russia’s energy infrastructure. Such measures would improve Kyiv’s ability to map Russian air defenses and plan strike routes. The final decision has not yet been published, though Trump reportedly asked agencies to prepare intelligence-sharing frameworks with Ukraine.

Putin responds to Tomahawk debate

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the possible supply of Tomahawk missiles would not alter the battlefield situation, but would seriously harm US-Russia relations. He also suggested that the discussion of such deliveries in Washington may serve to distract American public opinion from domestic problems.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russian Billionaire Ibrahim Suleymanov Over Contract Killing Case
Russia
Russian Billionaire Ibrahim Suleymanov Over Contract Killing Case
Putin’s Warning — Could the “Oreshnik” Change Europe’s Security Map?
World
Putin’s Warning — Could the “Oreshnik” Change Europe’s Security Map?
Finland and Sweden Prepare Emergency Plans for 'Living in Darkness'
World
Finland and Sweden Prepare Emergency Plans for 'Living in Darkness'
Popular
Pyongyang May Supply Moscow with Missiles Designed to Defeat Tomahawks

North Korea’s new “Pelbit” ballistic missiles, translated as “Starlight”, could neutralize US Tomahawk cruise missiles

Pyongyang May Supply Moscow with Missiles Designed to Defeat Tomahawks
Russia Returns 185 Ukrainian Soldiers, Zelensky Responds With One Word
Russia Returns 185 Ukrainian Soldiers, Zelensky Responds With One Word
Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Released from Moscow Hospital After Poisoning Attempt
Key Quotes from Putin’s Valdai Speech: Multipolar World, Sanctions, and Ukraine’s Fate
Trump Vows to 'Make Soybeans Great Again' Amid Trade Tensions with China Lyuba Lulko EU’s Controversial Drone Wall: Security Measure or Political PR? Andrey Mihayloff Why World Vegetarian Day Matters: Health, Ethics, and Ecology Dmitry Sudakov
Russia Tests Kinetic Anti-Drone Weapon “Product 545” to Knock Out Drones at Close Range
French General Warns Europe Must Be Ready for War 'Tonight'
Trump May Sack 'Bumbling Idiot' Witkoff by Year’s End Amid Gaza Deal
Trump May Sack 'Bumbling Idiot' Witkoff by Year’s End Amid Gaza Deal
Last materials
US Army Successfully Completes Flight Tests of Lockheed’s 'S-400 Killer'
Ukrainian Drones Reach 1,500 km Into Russia, Targeting Chemical Production Facilities
Putin’s Warning — Could the “Oreshnik” Change Europe’s Security Map?
Russian Billionaire Ibrahim Suleymanov Over Contract Killing Case
Nate Vance: US Fails to Learn Lessons from Ukraine Conflict
Barracuda Cruise Missiles Could Reach Moscow and Major Russian Cities, Map Shows
Key Quotes from Putin’s Valdai Speech: Multipolar World, Sanctions, and Ukraine’s Fate
At Valdai Club, Putin Rejects NATO Threat Claims and Responds to Trump’s 'Paper Tiger' Remark
Finland and Sweden Prepare Emergency Plans for 'Living in Darkness'
Russia Returns 185 Ukrainian Soldiers, Zelensky Responds With One Word
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.