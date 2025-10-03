China: Trump’s Possible Tomahawk Transfer to Ukraine Seen as 'Point of No Return' in US-Russia Relations

The possible decision by US President Donald Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk cruise missiles would represent a turning point in Washington’s relations with Moscow, according to an analysis published by the Chinese news portal Sohu. The outlet stressed that such strategic weapons are typically used to deter major geopolitical opponents.

Chinese portal: A declaration of war?

In the view of Sohu, Washington’s readiness to deliver Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv could be interpreted as a “declaration of war on Russia.” However, the outlet suggested Trump’s statements might also serve as an information tactic, since the White House fully understands the risks of such a step. Moreover, the missiles are normally launched from submarines and aircraft, which would require the transfer of additional platforms — a highly complicated move.

“Such strategic weapons are used to deter key adversaries,” Sohu emphasized in its commentary.

US debate over long-range weapons

Former US Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Bryen warned that if Washington proceeds with the transfer, it could directly lead to war between the United States and Russia in Europe. In late September, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump discussed the possibility of long-range weapon deliveries with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, though he stopped short of making commitments. Sources told The Telegraph that Trump viewed Ukraine’s request for Tomahawks “extremely positively.”

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance reassured that Washington remains committed to working toward peace. However, a report from Reuters cited officials who judged the deliveries unlikely, noting that existing Tomahawk stockpiles are earmarked for the US Navy and other strategic needs.

Intelligence support instead of missiles?

According to Financial Times, the US is preparing to provide Ukraine with new intelligence support for managing long-range missile and drone strikes against Russia’s energy infrastructure. Such measures would improve Kyiv’s ability to map Russian air defenses and plan strike routes. The final decision has not yet been published, though Trump reportedly asked agencies to prepare intelligence-sharing frameworks with Ukraine.

Putin responds to Tomahawk debate

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the possible supply of Tomahawk missiles would not alter the battlefield situation, but would seriously harm US-Russia relations. He also suggested that the discussion of such deliveries in Washington may serve to distract American public opinion from domestic problems.