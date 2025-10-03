World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

US Army Successfully Completes Flight Tests of Lockheed’s 'S-400 Killer'

World

The US Army has completed a series of flight tests of the high-precision Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) at the White Sands test range in New Mexico, Lockheed Martin reported. The tests included launches from both HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) and the tracked M270A2 launcher.

Vandenberg supports successful U S Army Precision Strike Missile test flight (8929153)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Space Force SLD30 by [null Courtesy], https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Vandenberg supports successful U S Army Precision Strike Missile test flight (8929153)

Multi-platform launches validate long-range strike role

According to Lockheed Martin, the launches demonstrated the ability to fire PrSM from all launcher types currently in US Army service, increasing battlefield lethality by giving soldiers an advanced option to neutralize distant targets from proven platforms. In the company press release, Lockheed said the tests help deliver “advanced capability to defeat targets at extended ranges on validated launch platforms.”

Range milestones and operational implications

PrSM is designed to deliver high-precision strikes at distances exceeding 400 kilometers. Lockheed Martin reported in May 2021 that the missile exceeded 400 km in a prior test, setting a company range record. Defense reporting has also discussed potential plans to extend PrSM’s range even further — with some sources exploring concepts up to 1,600 km.

Defense analysts have previously described PrSM as a weapon able to threaten advanced air-defense systems such as the Russian S-400 in Europe and to serve as a long-range anti-surface option in the Indo-Pacific. US Army leaders in recent years have portrayed the system as a key capability for deep-strike and counter-air-defense missions across multiple theaters.

Next steps

Lockheed and the Army continue to test and refine PrSM’s performance, integration, and operational concepts. The recent successful launches from HIMARS and M270A2 mark an important milestone in fielding a precision, ground-launched strike missile compatible with current Army launcher fleets.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

recision Strike Missile PrSM Test
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
At Valdai Club, Putin Rejects NATO Threat Claims and Responds to Trump’s 'Paper Tiger' Remark
World
At Valdai Club, Putin Rejects NATO Threat Claims and Responds to Trump’s 'Paper Tiger' Remark
Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Released from Moscow Hospital After Poisoning Attempt
World
Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Released from Moscow Hospital After Poisoning Attempt
Ukrainian Drones Reach 1,500 km Into Russia, Targeting Chemical Production Facilities
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian Drones Reach 1,500 km Into Russia, Targeting Chemical Production Facilities
Popular
Pyongyang May Supply Moscow with Missiles Designed to Defeat Tomahawks

North Korea’s new “Pelbit” ballistic missiles, translated as “Starlight”, could neutralize US Tomahawk cruise missiles

Pyongyang May Supply Moscow with Missiles Designed to Defeat Tomahawks
Russia Returns 185 Ukrainian Soldiers, Zelensky Responds With One Word
Russia Returns 185 Ukrainian Soldiers, Zelensky Responds With One Word
Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Released from Moscow Hospital After Poisoning Attempt
Key Quotes from Putin’s Valdai Speech: Multipolar World, Sanctions, and Ukraine’s Fate
EU’s Controversial Drone Wall: Security Measure or Political PR? Andrey Mihayloff Why World Vegetarian Day Matters: Health, Ethics, and Ecology Dmitry Sudakov Poland Elite Pushes for War With Russia Despite Public Resistance Lyuba Lulko
Russia Tests Kinetic Anti-Drone Weapon “Product 545” to Knock Out Drones at Close Range
French General Warns Europe Must Be Ready for War 'Tonight'
Trump May Sack 'Bumbling Idiot' Witkoff by Year’s End Amid Gaza Deal
Trump May Sack 'Bumbling Idiot' Witkoff by Year’s End Amid Gaza Deal
Last materials
US Army Successfully Completes Flight Tests of Lockheed’s 'S-400 Killer'
Ukrainian Drones Reach 1,500 km Into Russia, Targeting Chemical Production Facilities
Putin’s Warning — Could the “Oreshnik” Change Europe’s Security Map?
Russian Billionaire Ibrahim Suleymanov Over Contract Killing Case
Nate Vance: US Fails to Learn Lessons from Ukraine Conflict
Barracuda Cruise Missiles Could Reach Moscow and Major Russian Cities, Map Shows
Key Quotes from Putin’s Valdai Speech: Multipolar World, Sanctions, and Ukraine’s Fate
At Valdai Club, Putin Rejects NATO Threat Claims and Responds to Trump’s 'Paper Tiger' Remark
Finland and Sweden Prepare Emergency Plans for 'Living in Darkness'
Russia Returns 185 Ukrainian Soldiers, Zelensky Responds With One Word
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.