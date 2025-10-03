US Army Successfully Completes Flight Tests of Lockheed’s 'S-400 Killer'

The US Army has completed a series of flight tests of the high-precision Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) at the White Sands test range in New Mexico, Lockheed Martin reported. The tests included launches from both HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) and the tracked M270A2 launcher.

Multi-platform launches validate long-range strike role

According to Lockheed Martin, the launches demonstrated the ability to fire PrSM from all launcher types currently in US Army service, increasing battlefield lethality by giving soldiers an advanced option to neutralize distant targets from proven platforms. In the company press release, Lockheed said the tests help deliver “advanced capability to defeat targets at extended ranges on validated launch platforms.”

Range milestones and operational implications

PrSM is designed to deliver high-precision strikes at distances exceeding 400 kilometers. Lockheed Martin reported in May 2021 that the missile exceeded 400 km in a prior test, setting a company range record. Defense reporting has also discussed potential plans to extend PrSM’s range even further — with some sources exploring concepts up to 1,600 km.

Defense analysts have previously described PrSM as a weapon able to threaten advanced air-defense systems such as the Russian S-400 in Europe and to serve as a long-range anti-surface option in the Indo-Pacific. US Army leaders in recent years have portrayed the system as a key capability for deep-strike and counter-air-defense missions across multiple theaters.

Next steps

Lockheed and the Army continue to test and refine PrSM’s performance, integration, and operational concepts. The recent successful launches from HIMARS and M270A2 mark an important milestone in fielding a precision, ground-launched strike missile compatible with current Army launcher fleets.