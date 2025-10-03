At the Warsaw Security Forum, Nate Vance, cousin of US Vice President J.D. Vance and a veteran who fought for nearly three years in Ukraine’s 1st Mechanized Battalion Da Vinci Wolves, declared that the United States is failing to learn critical lessons from the conflict against Russia.

Photo: flickr.com by Bundeswehr-Fotos, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Patriot air defense system

America in 'Another Reality

Speaking to National Security Journal, Vance emphasized that US leadership lives in “another reality” and has not sought advice from veterans like himself.

"We suck at producing things," he said. "This will be a huge problem if we get into a war with China,"

he warned.

Drones Are Not a New Weapon

Vance criticized what he sees as an overestimation of drones in modern warfare.

"Drones are just ordnance delivery. Drones are essentially a longer range of artillery,"

he said, underlining that they should not be regarded as a revolutionary tool of war.

Weakness in US Production Hurts Ukraine

The veteran described shortcomings in American defense manufacturing as a “tragedy for Ukraine,” highlighting how limited production capabilities undermine Kyiv’s ability to withstand Russian pressure.

Private Conversation with J.D. Vance

According to reports, following his speech on September 30, Nate Vance held a private discussion of about two and a half hours with his cousin, Vice President J.D. Vance. His remarks come amid growing debates in Washington about the US capacity to sustain a prolonged military confrontation abroad.

Earlier Assessments

Earlier in September, The National Interest noted that Russia’s integration of artificial intelligence into its armed forces remained an “unattainable dream.” Meanwhile, Russian experts such as Dmitry Kuzyakin stressed the role of third-generation combat drones developed by private companies in the ongoing conflict.