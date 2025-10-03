Barracuda Cruise Missiles Could Reach Moscow and Major Russian Cities, Map Shows

A Telegram map published by Military Chronicle Telegram channel suggests that modular Barracuda cruise missiles — relatively inexpensive and easy to produce — could place cities such as Nizhny Novgorod, Vladimir, Yaroslavl, Moscow and Saratov within striking range. The posting also highlights the strategic risk to the Engels strategic bomber base.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Yuriy Lapitskiy, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Missile launcher

Strike profile: what Barracuda can and cannot do

The channel notes that in its longest-range variant, a Barracuda can disable a warehouse, a communications node or an energy facility but cannot reliably demolish large infrastructure at once. The damage a Barracuda salvo produces depends directly on the number of missiles launched and the regularity of strikes. In other words, quantity and tempo shape operational effect.

“Military Chronicle” concedes Barracuda will unlikely become a single decisive “superweapon.” Its battlefield value rests on how successfully the manufacturer scales up and cuts production costs. The rockets’ simplicity also means launches do not need special launch sites — a factor that increases their practical danger, even in modest configurations.

Design and family variants — modularity at the core

U.S. news reports earlier indicated Washington may supply Kyiv with both Tomahawks and Barracudas. Anduril introduced the Barracuda family in September 2024 as modular, low-cost cruise munitions. The company described them as high-precision, expendable autonomous aircraft that launch from helicopters, airplanes, ships and land platforms.

The family comprises three basic models — Barracuda-100, Barracuda-250 and Barracuda-500 — plus a modular Barracuda-M variant. Designers built the missiles around a common set of subsystems, allowing users to tailor components with commercially available parts to a given mission.

Physically, each Barracuda has retractable wings amidships and two folding stabilizers aft. A buried air intake feeds a small jet engine. That compact layout enables carriage in internal bays of aircraft like the F-35 for certain variants, and launch from MLRS or HIMARS for ground-launched versions.

Range, payload and launch options

The smallest model, Barracuda-100, carries roughly a 15-kg warhead and can fly up to about 157 km when air-launched. Observers noted it could use the same pylons as common missiles such as the AGM-114 or AGM-179 and may host electro-optical, infrared or laser guidance heads.

The Barracuda-250 keeps a comparable warhead mass but extends range to roughly 370 km. Its compact size allows internal carriage on fifth-generation fighters and enables launches from ship or ground rocket systems.

The largest variant, Barracuda-500, carries up to a 45-kg payload and can reach distances up to about 926 km when launched from air platforms, including from palletized racks.

Operational implications

Because Barracuda missiles emphasize modularity and low unit cost, they change the math of precision strikes: commanders can trade payload size for range and quantity. Still, a fleet of small, accurate missiles serves best to disrupt logistics, communications and energy nodes rather than to level major population centers — unless actors mass very large numbers of shots over time.

Analysts therefore stress two critical constraints: production scale and salvo density. If supply lines deliver many missiles and operators fire them regularly, Barracuda salvos could produce sustained operational effects against critical systems.