World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Key Quotes from Putin’s Valdai Speech: Multipolar World, Sanctions, and Ukraine’s Fate

World

At the Valdai Club 2025 plenary session, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a sweeping speech on Ukraine, NATO, Western policies, and the future of a multipolar world, calling the Ukrainian conflict a shared tragedy for both nations.

Vladimir Putin
Photo: kremlin.ru by Управление по печати и информации Президента, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Vladimir Putin

On Global Change

“We live in a time when everything is changing very quickly, I would say, radically. We must be ready for anything.”

On Rules Made Abroad

Putin dismissed the idea of following rules dictated from afar: “No one is ready to play by rules set by someone far away, ‘there beyond the ocean.’”

On Multipolarity

He argued that multipolarity became a direct consequence of attempts to impose global hegemony, calling it the natural response of the international system to Western dominance.

On Russia and NATO

Putin reminded that Russia had twice raised the idea of joining NATO — first in 1954 during the USSR era, and later during Bill Clinton’s presidency — but was rejected.

On Western Power

“The power of the US and its allies peaked at the end of the 20th century. But no force can control the world forever. Attempts were made, but all failed.”

On Ukraine

“Ukraine is just a card in a much larger geopolitical game of the West. It is only a pretext to expand control and profit from war.”

He described the conflict as a tragedy for both Ukrainians and Russians and criticized NATO’s military infrastructure near Russia’s borders.

On Alaska Summit with Trump

"In Alaska, we discussed exclusively the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis. Trump is a comfortable interlocutor. Our conversation lasted about an hour and a half, during which we also discussed specific details."

On Sanctions

Putin declared Russia the absolute record holder in world history in terms of sanctions imposed, yet expressed “legitimate pride” in the resilience of the Russian people and military.

On Europe’s Militarization

He warned that Europe’s self-inflicted fears about “Russian aggression” were exaggerated but dangerous: “We cannot ignore the growing militarization of Europe — it is a matter of our own defense and security.”

On Trump’s 'Paper Tiger' Remark

Responding to US President Donald Trump’s comparison of Russia to a “paper tiger,” Putin asked: “If Russia, fighting the entire NATO bloc, is a paper tiger, then what does that make NATO itself?”

On Losses in Ukraine

He claimed Ukrainian armed forces lost around 44,700 men in September 2025 alone, nearly half of them irrecoverable.

On the Future of Diplomacy

Despite the confrontation, Putin predicted a revival of diplomacy: “We will witness a renaissance of the art of diplomacy — the ability to talk and agree not only with allies, but with opponents as well.”

On Domestic Politics Abroad

He criticized Western bans on political opponents, comparing them to Soviet practices and quoting the late singer Vladimir Vysotsky: “Soon they will ban everything.”

On Selling Russian Uranium to USA

“Last year, Russia earned about $800 million from uranium sales to the United States, and this year it will earn around $1.2 billion. Russia is the second-largest supplier of uranium to the U.S., and Washington continues its purchases despite attempts to prevent other countries from accessing Russian energy resources,” Putin stated.

At the end of September, Trump described as ‘shameful’ and ‘unforgivable’ the actions of NATO countries that purchase oil and gas from Russia. At the time, Trump said he had only learned of such purchases two weeks earlier.

On Gaza

Putin called the events in Gaza “a terrible tragedy in modern human history.”

On Weakness and Resolve

“Russia will never show weakness or indecision,” he affirmed, warning that any attempt to test Russia militarily would be futile.

Closing his speech, Putin half-joked with the audience: “I may have tired you — I'm sorry.”

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Vladimir Putin delivers keynote speech at 2025 Valdai
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russia Tests Kinetic Anti-Drone Weapon “Product 545” to Knock Out Drones at Close Range
Russia
Russia Tests Kinetic Anti-Drone Weapon “Product 545” to Knock Out Drones at Close Range
Trump May Sack 'Bumbling Idiot' Witkoff by Year’s End Amid Gaza Deal
World
Trump May Sack 'Bumbling Idiot' Witkoff by Year’s End Amid Gaza Deal
Cars That Last Beyond 250,000 km: The Most Reliable Used Models
Auto
Cars That Last Beyond 250,000 km: The Most Reliable Used Models
Popular
Russia’s Giant Radar Station in Kaliningrad Sparks Fears in Europe

Russia’s construction of a massive radar station in Kaliningrad has triggered alarm in NATO capitals, with Western officials warning of new military risks in the Baltic region

Russia’s Giant Radar Station in Kaliningrad Sparks Fears in Europe
Russia’s Iskander-M Missile Destroys Dozens of Ukrainian Trucks Loaded with Kamikaze Drones
Russia’s Iskander-M Missile Destroys Dozens of Ukrainian Trucks Loaded with Kamikaze Drones
Poland Elite Pushes for War With Russia Despite Public Resistance
Pyongyang May Supply Moscow with Missiles Designed to Defeat Tomahawks
EU’s Controversial Drone Wall: Security Measure or Political PR? Andrey Mihayloff Why World Vegetarian Day Matters: Health, Ethics, and Ecology Dmitry Sudakov Poland Elite Pushes for War With Russia Despite Public Resistance Lyuba Lulko
Captured Soviet MiG-25 to Be Displayed in US Air Force Museum
Taliban Reject Trump’s Demands as Russia and China Warn Against US Presence in Afghanistan
Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Released from Moscow Hospital After Poisoning Attempt
Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Released from Moscow Hospital After Poisoning Attempt
Last materials
Key Quotes from Putin’s Valdai Speech: Multipolar World, Sanctions, and Ukraine’s Fate
At Valdai Club, Putin Rejects NATO Threat Claims and Responds to Trump’s 'Paper Tiger' Remark
Finland and Sweden Prepare Emergency Plans for 'Living in Darkness'
Russia Returns 185 Ukrainian Soldiers, Zelensky Responds With One Word
French General Warns Europe Must Be Ready for War 'Tonight'
EU’s Controversial Drone Wall: Security Measure or Political PR?
Seasonal Car Maintenance: How to Avoid Costly Repairs in Autumn and Winter
Pyongyang May Supply Moscow with Missiles Designed to Defeat Tomahawks
Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Released from Moscow Hospital After Poisoning Attempt
Nasal Drops Can Lead to Surgery: Why Overuse Is Dangerous
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.