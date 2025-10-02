World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia Returns 185 Ukrainian Soldiers, Zelensky Responds With One Word

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the return of 185 Russian servicemen from territories controlled by Ukraine. In exchange, the Ukrainian side also received 185 military personnel. The swap additionally included 20 civilians from each side, bringing the total to 410 individuals exchanged.

Prisoner swap
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The Presidential Office of Ukraine., https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Prisoner swap

According to State Duma deputy Shamsail Saraliyev, who represents the parliamentary coordination group on the military operation, the exchange process has been fully completed. He confirmed that both Russia and Ukraine returned 20 civilians each.

"Russian servicemen and civilians are now on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where they are receiving necessary psychological and medical assistance," the Defense Ministry reported.

All of the returned Russian citizens will be transported back to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation in medical facilities.

Zelensky Reacts With One Word

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded briefly to the exchange, writing a single word — "Home" — in his Telegram channel, accompanied by three Ukrainian flag emojis. He also published a video showing soldiers stepping off buses, hugging comrades, and calling family members.

Recent History of Prisoner Swaps

The last prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine took place on August 24, when both sides returned 146 servicemen each. At that time, Russia also received eight civilians from the Kursk region who had been held in the Ukrainian city of Sumy since February 2025. On September 18, the two sides exchanged the bodies of fallen soldiers — Russia returned the remains of 1,000 individuals, while Ukraine returned 24.

Negotiations and Stalled Peace Talks

The swaps are part of agreements reached during negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul. Three rounds of talks took place earlier in 2025 — on May 16, June 2, and July 23. Initial agreements included a "1,000 for 1,000" exchange, as well as the return of bodies and discussions of peace conditions.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov later emphasized that Russia remains open to dialogue, though he noted Ukraine’s reluctance has disrupted the process. At the same time, President Zelensky has supported U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal for a trilateral summit, while Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that President Vladimir Putin is prepared to meet Zelensky provided all critical issues are thoroughly prepared in advance.

