French General Warns Europe Must Be Ready for War 'Tonight'

French General Pierre Schill, commander of the French Army, declared that Europe must be ready for war "already this evening," warning of the need for constant readiness against growing tensions with Russia. His remarks were published in Valeurs Actuelles.

Photo: dvidshub.net by Pvt. Randy Wren, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ NATO Army

"Be ready for war at any time and, if necessary, already tonight," Schill urged.

NATO Signals Response to Russian Exercises

According to Schill, the French Army intends to respond to Russia’s upcoming military drills Zapad-2025 by taking part in NATO maneuvers known as Dacian Autumn. He described the exercises as a "strategic signal" to Moscow, underlining NATO’s determination to demonstrate unity and preparedness.

Orban: Brussels Elite Preparing for War

At the same time, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned that the leadership of the European Union is preparing for conflict. Writing on social media platform X, Orban said his impression came after attending an informal EU summit in Copenhagen.

"They want to transfer EU funds to Ukraine, accelerate its accession process, and finance arms supplies. All these initiatives clearly show that the Brussels elite is ready for war," Orban said.

Hungary Resists EU Pro-War Strategy

Orban emphasized that Hungary continues to resist pressure regarding Ukraine’s EU membership and the bloc’s increasingly militarized approach. He reiterated that Budapest would not support measures that push the European Union toward open confrontation with Russia.