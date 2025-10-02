World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

French General Warns Europe Must Be Ready for War 'Tonight'

World

French General Pierre Schill, commander of the French Army, declared that Europe must be ready for war "already this evening," warning of the need for constant readiness against growing tensions with Russia. His remarks were published in Valeurs Actuelles.

NATO Army
Photo: dvidshub.net by Pvt. Randy Wren, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
NATO Army
"Be ready for war at any time and, if necessary, already tonight," Schill urged.

NATO Signals Response to Russian Exercises

According to Schill, the French Army intends to respond to Russia’s upcoming military drills Zapad-2025 by taking part in NATO maneuvers known as Dacian Autumn. He described the exercises as a "strategic signal" to Moscow, underlining NATO’s determination to demonstrate unity and preparedness.

Orban: Brussels Elite Preparing for War

At the same time, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned that the leadership of the European Union is preparing for conflict. Writing on social media platform X, Orban said his impression came after attending an informal EU summit in Copenhagen.

"They want to transfer EU funds to Ukraine, accelerate its accession process, and finance arms supplies. All these initiatives clearly show that the Brussels elite is ready for war," Orban said.

Hungary Resists EU Pro-War Strategy

Orban emphasized that Hungary continues to resist pressure regarding Ukraine’s EU membership and the bloc’s increasingly militarized approach. He reiterated that Budapest would not support measures that push the European Union toward open confrontation with Russia.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russia’s Iskander-M Missile Destroys Dozens of Ukrainian Trucks Loaded with Kamikaze Drones
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia’s Iskander-M Missile Destroys Dozens of Ukrainian Trucks Loaded with Kamikaze Drones
Intellectual Cinema: Films That Challenge the Mind and Reward High IQ Viewers
Society
Intellectual Cinema: Films That Challenge the Mind and Reward High IQ Viewers
Russia Confirms Autumn Talks with US on Embassies, Visas, and Seized Property
World
Russia Confirms Autumn Talks with US on Embassies, Visas, and Seized Property
Popular
Russia’s Giant Radar Station in Kaliningrad Sparks Fears in Europe

Russia’s construction of a massive radar station in Kaliningrad has triggered alarm in NATO capitals, with Western officials warning of new military risks in the Baltic region

Russia’s Giant Radar Station in Kaliningrad Sparks Fears in Europe
Russia’s Iskander-M Missile Destroys Dozens of Ukrainian Trucks Loaded with Kamikaze Drones
Russia’s Iskander-M Missile Destroys Dozens of Ukrainian Trucks Loaded with Kamikaze Drones
Poland Elite Pushes for War With Russia Despite Public Resistance
Captured Soviet MiG-25 to Be Displayed in US Air Force Museum
EU’s Controversial Drone Wall: Security Measure or Political PR? Andrey Mihayloff Why World Vegetarian Day Matters: Health, Ethics, and Ecology Dmitry Sudakov Poland Elite Pushes for War With Russia Despite Public Resistance Lyuba Lulko
Taliban Reject Trump’s Demands as Russia and China Warn Against US Presence in Afghanistan
Cars That Last Beyond 250,000 km: The Most Reliable Used Models
Polar Bears Take Over Soviet Ghost Settlement in Russia
Polar Bears Take Over Soviet Ghost Settlement in Russia
Last materials
Seasonal Car Maintenance: How to Avoid Costly Repairs in Autumn and Winter
Pyongyang May Supply Moscow with Missiles Designed to Defeat Tomahawks
Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Released from Moscow Hospital After Poisoning Attempt
Nasal Drops Can Lead to Surgery: Why Overuse Is Dangerous
Trump May Sack 'Bumbling Idiot' Witkoff by Year’s End Amid Gaza Deal
Russia Tests Kinetic Anti-Drone Weapon “Product 545” to Knock Out Drones at Close Range
Sauna vs Hammam: Discover the Benefits, Risks, and Recovery Secrets
How to Recognize When Your Dog Is Sick: Key Symptoms You Can’t Ignore
Polar Bears Take Over Soviet Ghost Settlement in Russia
Why World Vegetarian Day Matters: Health, Ethics, and Ecology
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.