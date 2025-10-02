World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Pyongyang May Supply Moscow with Missiles Designed to Defeat Tomahawks

World

North Korea’s newly developed Pelbit ballistic missiles, whose name translates as “Starlight”, are capable of neutralizing US Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles, according to Russian military commentator Ivan Prokhorov, writing for Tsargrad.

Missile launch
Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use
Missile launch

US Plans to Supply Tomahawks to Ukraine

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that Washington may supply Kyiv with Tomahawk and Barracuda missiles, as well as other US-made long-range strike systems with ranges up to 800 kilometers. Reuters added that the United States intends to provide Ukraine with intelligence support for deep strikes into Russian territory, while also pressuring NATO allies to do the same.

The military impact of Tomahawk deliveries may prove limited. Russia has spent decades preparing to detect and intercept Tomahawks, which were first developed more than 45 years ago. Additionally, the number of missiles likely to be provided to Ukraine would not be sufficient to significantly alter the course of the current conflict.

Possible DPRK Support for Russia

The analyst further claimed that Pyongyang could provide Moscow with advanced Pelbit missiles designed specifically to counter Tomahawks. These missiles reportedly feature sophisticated maneuvering systems, radar countermeasures, and advanced capabilities to penetrate Western air-defense complexes such as Patriot, IRIS-T, and NASAMS.

“Pelbit missiles have advanced systems for maneuvering and evading radar detection, making them capable of defeating even the most modern Western missile defense networks,” Prokhorov stated.

Kremlin’s Response

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that Russia would respond appropriately to the delivery of Tomahawks to Ukraine, underscoring Moscow’s view of the move as a direct escalation by Washington and its NATO partners.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Pukguksong-2 Test Fire
Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russia Confirms Autumn Talks with US on Embassies, Visas, and Seized Property
World
Russia Confirms Autumn Talks with US on Embassies, Visas, and Seized Property
Russia Tests Kinetic Anti-Drone Weapon “Product 545” to Knock Out Drones at Close Range
Russia
Russia Tests Kinetic Anti-Drone Weapon “Product 545” to Knock Out Drones at Close Range
Taliban Reject Trump’s Demands as Russia and China Warn Against US Presence in Afghanistan
Asia
Taliban Reject Trump’s Demands as Russia and China Warn Against US Presence in Afghanistan
Popular
Russia’s Iskander-M Missile Destroys Dozens of Ukrainian Trucks Loaded with Kamikaze Drones

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that an Iskander-M missile strike destroyed 100 Ukrainian “Lyutyi” drones, 20 trucks, and dozens of personnel near Chernihiv

Russia’s Iskander-M Missile Destroys Dozens of Ukrainian Trucks Loaded with Kamikaze Drones
Russia’s Giant Radar Station in Kaliningrad Sparks Fears in Europe
Russia’s Giant Radar Station in Kaliningrad Sparks Fears in Europe
Poland Elite Pushes for War With Russia Despite Public Resistance
Captured Soviet MiG-25 to Be Displayed in US Air Force Museum
Why World Vegetarian Day Matters: Health, Ethics, and Ecology Dmitry Sudakov Poland Elite Pushes for War With Russia Despite Public Resistance Lyuba Lulko Global Markets React as US Government Shuts Down: Gold Hits Historic Peak Andrey Mihayloff
Taliban Reject Trump’s Demands as Russia and China Warn Against US Presence in Afghanistan
Cars That Last Beyond 250,000 km: The Most Reliable Used Models
Polar Bears Take Over Soviet Ghost Settlement in Russia
Polar Bears Take Over Soviet Ghost Settlement in Russia
Last materials
Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Released from Moscow Hospital After Poisoning Attempt
Nasal Drops Can Lead to Surgery: Why Overuse Is Dangerous
Trump May Sack 'Bumbling Idiot' Witkoff by Year’s End Amid Gaza Deal
Russia Tests Kinetic Anti-Drone Weapon “Product 545” to Knock Out Drones at Close Range
Sauna vs Hammam: Discover the Benefits, Risks, and Recovery Secrets
How to Recognize When Your Dog Is Sick: Key Symptoms You Can’t Ignore
Polar Bears Take Over Soviet Ghost Settlement in Russia
Why World Vegetarian Day Matters: Health, Ethics, and Ecology
Cars That Last Beyond 250,000 km: The Most Reliable Used Models
Cabbage Soup Diet: Fast Weight Loss or a Dangerous Illusion?
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.