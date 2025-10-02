North Korea’s newly developed Pelbit ballistic missiles, whose name translates as “Starlight”, are capable of neutralizing US Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles, according to Russian military commentator Ivan Prokhorov, writing for Tsargrad.

Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use Missile launch

US Plans to Supply Tomahawks to Ukraine

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that Washington may supply Kyiv with Tomahawk and Barracuda missiles, as well as other US-made long-range strike systems with ranges up to 800 kilometers. Reuters added that the United States intends to provide Ukraine with intelligence support for deep strikes into Russian territory, while also pressuring NATO allies to do the same.

The military impact of Tomahawk deliveries may prove limited. Russia has spent decades preparing to detect and intercept Tomahawks, which were first developed more than 45 years ago. Additionally, the number of missiles likely to be provided to Ukraine would not be sufficient to significantly alter the course of the current conflict.

Possible DPRK Support for Russia

The analyst further claimed that Pyongyang could provide Moscow with advanced Pelbit missiles designed specifically to counter Tomahawks. These missiles reportedly feature sophisticated maneuvering systems, radar countermeasures, and advanced capabilities to penetrate Western air-defense complexes such as Patriot, IRIS-T, and NASAMS.

“Pelbit missiles have advanced systems for maneuvering and evading radar detection, making them capable of defeating even the most modern Western missile defense networks,” Prokhorov stated.

Kremlin’s Response

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that Russia would respond appropriately to the delivery of Tomahawks to Ukraine, underscoring Moscow’s view of the move as a direct escalation by Washington and its NATO partners.