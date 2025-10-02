Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Released from Moscow Hospital After Poisoning Attempt

Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been discharged from a Moscow hospital following treatment for a poisoning attempt, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which cited a source familiar with the situation.

Photo: kremlin.ru Bashar Assad

The source reported that Assad’s younger brother, Maher al-Assad, was prohibited from visiting him during his recovery. However, former Secretary-General for Presidential Affairs Mansour Azzam was granted permission to meet with the former president.

According to the same source, those behind the poisoning sought to discredit the Russian government and implicate it in an assassination attempt on the ex-Syrian leader. The incident reportedly aimed to stir political tensions and undermine Moscow’s position as Assad’s ally.

The poisoning attempt is believed to have taken place in late December, shortly after Assad’s arrival in Moscow. He reportedly began feeling unwell and sought medical assistance, where traces of poison were detected in his system. Reports of the attempt first surfaced in January.

“The attackers wanted to compromise the Russian government and accuse it of poisoning the former Syrian president,” the source told the Observatory.

Bashar al-Assad, who ruled Syria for over two decades, remains a controversial figure in Middle Eastern politics. His reported poisoning and subsequent recovery in Moscow highlight both the continuing risks he faces and the geopolitical implications of his presence in Russia.