World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Released from Moscow Hospital After Poisoning Attempt

World

Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been discharged from a Moscow hospital following treatment for a poisoning attempt, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which cited a source familiar with the situation.

Bashar Assad
Photo: kremlin.ru
Bashar Assad

The source reported that Assad’s younger brother, Maher al-Assad, was prohibited from visiting him during his recovery. However, former Secretary-General for Presidential Affairs Mansour Azzam was granted permission to meet with the former president.

According to the same source, those behind the poisoning sought to discredit the Russian government and implicate it in an assassination attempt on the ex-Syrian leader. The incident reportedly aimed to stir political tensions and undermine Moscow’s position as Assad’s ally.

The poisoning attempt is believed to have taken place in late December, shortly after Assad’s arrival in Moscow. He reportedly began feeling unwell and sought medical assistance, where traces of poison were detected in his system. Reports of the attempt first surfaced in January.

“The attackers wanted to compromise the Russian government and accuse it of poisoning the former Syrian president,” the source told the Observatory.

Bashar al-Assad, who ruled Syria for over two decades, remains a controversial figure in Middle Eastern politics. His reported poisoning and subsequent recovery in Moscow highlight both the continuing risks he faces and the geopolitical implications of his presence in Russia.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russia’s Iskander-M Missile Destroys Dozens of Ukrainian Trucks Loaded with Kamikaze Drones
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia’s Iskander-M Missile Destroys Dozens of Ukrainian Trucks Loaded with Kamikaze Drones
How to Recognize When Your Dog Is Sick: Key Symptoms You Can’t Ignore
Animal
How to Recognize When Your Dog Is Sick: Key Symptoms You Can’t Ignore
Popular
Russia’s Iskander-M Missile Destroys Dozens of Ukrainian Trucks Loaded with Kamikaze Drones

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that an Iskander-M missile strike destroyed 100 Ukrainian “Lyutyi” drones, 20 trucks, and dozens of personnel near Chernihiv

Russia’s Iskander-M Missile Destroys Dozens of Ukrainian Trucks Loaded with Kamikaze Drones
Russia’s Giant Radar Station in Kaliningrad Sparks Fears in Europe
Russia’s Giant Radar Station in Kaliningrad Sparks Fears in Europe
Poland Elite Pushes for War With Russia Despite Public Resistance
Captured Soviet MiG-25 to Be Displayed in US Air Force Museum
Why World Vegetarian Day Matters: Health, Ethics, and Ecology Dmitry Sudakov Poland Elite Pushes for War With Russia Despite Public Resistance Lyuba Lulko Global Markets React as US Government Shuts Down: Gold Hits Historic Peak Andrey Mihayloff
Taliban Reject Trump’s Demands as Russia and China Warn Against US Presence in Afghanistan
Cars That Last Beyond 250,000 km: The Most Reliable Used Models
Polar Bears Take Over Soviet Ghost Settlement in Russia
Polar Bears Take Over Soviet Ghost Settlement in Russia
Last materials
Russia Tests Kinetic Anti-Drone Weapon “Product 545” to Knock Out Drones at Close Range
Sauna vs Hammam: Discover the Benefits, Risks, and Recovery Secrets
How to Recognize When Your Dog Is Sick: Key Symptoms You Can’t Ignore
Polar Bears Take Over Soviet Ghost Settlement in Russia
Why World Vegetarian Day Matters: Health, Ethics, and Ecology
Cars That Last Beyond 250,000 km: The Most Reliable Used Models
Cabbage Soup Diet: Fast Weight Loss or a Dangerous Illusion?
Intellectual Cinema: Films That Challenge the Mind and Reward High IQ Viewers
Poland Elite Pushes for War With Russia Despite Public Resistance
Russia Confirms Autumn Talks with US on Embassies, Visas, and Seized Property
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.