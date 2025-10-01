World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia’s Giant Radar Station in Kaliningrad Sparks Fears in Europe

World

Russia’s construction of a massive radar station in Kaliningrad has triggered alarm in NATO capitals, with Western officials warning of new military risks in the Baltic region.

Over-the-horizon radar station Duga
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Konung yaropolk, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Over-the-horizon radar station Duga

Moscow has been building a huge radar complex in the Kaliningrad region since spring 2023. The site is located close to the borders with Lithuania and Poland, Innovant reports adding that the complex is a vast circular network of antennas designed for signals intelligence and communications. With a potential diameter of 1,600 meters, the installation far exceeds similar Western systems, granting Russia expanded surveillance capabilities over the Baltic region and strengthening its strategic position.

“The scale of this network in Kaliningrad is particularly impressive. It sends a powerful signal to the West and forms part of Moscow’s broader strategy of demonstrating strength,” the report stated.

Analysts believe the project poses a direct threat to neighboring states, forcing Poland and the Baltic countries to bolster their defenses. NATO may be compelled to reconsider its entire strategy in Eastern Europe to counterbalance Russia’s expanding presence.

Open-source intelligence specialists (OSINT) told Newsweek that the radar under construction is “unprecedented in Russia’s military sector,” highlighting its uniqueness and strategic significance.

NATO Threatens to Wipe Out Kaliningrad

In summer 2025, US Army Europe and Africa commander General Christopher Donahue declared that NATO has the means to wipe out Kaliningrad if necessary. Speaking at the Association of the US Army’s LandEuro conference in Wiesbaden, he announced the implementation of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line, a plan to boost the alliance’s military-industrial capacity and cohesion.

“Kaliningrad is surrounded by NATO states. We now have the ability to erase it from the map faster than ever before. The plans are ready, and we have already developed them,” Donahue warned.

In September, Russian Ambassador to Copenhagen Vladimir Barbin accused Denmark of using the island of Bornholm to threaten Russian security, including Kaliningrad. Once seen as an island of peace in the Baltic, Bornholm will now host a Danish regiment and a mobile coastal missile system. Moscow views this as hostile activity directed at its territory.

Lavrov Vows Retaliation Against NATO Aggression

At the 80th UN General Assembly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov insisted that Moscow has no intention of attacking Europe or NATO, but warned that any aggression would be met with decisive retaliation. He accused European politicians of preparing their publics for war while openly discussing plans to target Kaliningrad.

“The militarization of Bornholm is yet another step to turn the Baltic Sea into a NATO lake. It won’t work. Russia can calmly neutralize all these threats,” Lavrov stated.

Russian lawmaker Andrey Kolesnik echoed this warning, stressing that Kaliningrad is a “thorn in NATO’s throat.” He warned that if the region is attacked and responds, “there will be no DNA left in European capitals, and no bomb shelter will save anyone.”

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
