Trump Deploys 'Invisible' US Submarines Off Russian Coast After Medvedev’s Warnings

World

US President Donald Trump announced the deployment of two American nuclear-powered submarines near Russia’s coast during a speech to generals and admirals. He confirmed their relocation but refrained from specifying details about the submarines' nuclear status.

US Navy 020501-N-4281P-001 USS Connecticut - first deployment
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Navy photo by Journalist Seaman Apprentice Woody Paschall., https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
US Navy 020501-N-4281P-001 USS Connecticut - first deployment
"I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that. Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Deployment Triggered by Medvedev’s Remarks

The move followed sharp comments by Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, who described Trump’s rhetoric as a dangerous game of ultimatums that could lead to war. Medvedev warned the US president against following the path of “the sleepy former president Joe Biden.”

Trump, in turn, told Medvedev to “watch his words” and explained that he ordered the relocation of the submarines after those “foolish and provocative statements” from the Russian politician.

US and Russian Submarine Postures

On August 4, Trump confirmed that the two submarines had arrived “in the right region,” without disclosing their precise location. He emphasized that the submarines were “where they need to be” and could not be detected.

Meanwhile, Andrey Kolesnik, a member of Russia’s State Duma Defense Committee, noted that while the position of American submarines was unknown, Russian submarines were also “exactly where they need to be.”

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
