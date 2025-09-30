World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
The Netherlands will station American-made Patriot missile systems, Norwegian NASAMS complexes, and advanced counter-drone equipment in Poland starting in December, the Dutch Ministry of Defense announced. The move is aimed at strengthening NATO’s eastern border defenses.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Juke Schweizer, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Dutch F-35 Fighters Already in Poland

Since September 1, a Dutch detachment of F-35 fighters has been operating in Poland, where it will remain until December 1. The aircraft are conducting air patrol missions to help secure Polish and NATO airspace.

“We are ready and determined to defend this border together with our allies,” said Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans during an inspection of the fighter jets.

NATO Expands Baltic Surveillance

The deployment comes shortly after NATO announced it would strengthen monitoring in the Baltic Sea following drone sightings over Denmark, which disrupted airport operations. The measures are part of the ongoing “Baltic Guardian” mission launched in January after incidents involving damage to undersea cables in the Baltic Sea.

Drone Incursions in Northern Europe

On September 26, one or two drones were spotted near the Karup Air Base in Denmark, home to helicopters, air surveillance units, and a flight school. Similar drone incidents were recently reported near military facilities in Norway and Sweden.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte previously announced a new mission called “Eastern Guardian” after dozens of drones breached Polish airspace. Warsaw labeled the drones as Russian, while Rutte insisted there was “no doubt” about their origin, though investigations into their intent remain ongoing.

Russia Rejects Allegations

Moscow dismissed the accusations as baseless, reiterating that it has never deployed drones against NATO or EU countries. Russian officials also repeatedly stressed their opposition to Western arms supplies to Ukraine.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
