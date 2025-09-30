Pete Hegseth: No More Dudes in Dresses, No More Women, We are Done with That S**t

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth addressed American generals and admirals at the Marine Corps base in Virginia, stressing that the United States must be ready for war in order to prevent it. He emphasized strengthening US military capabilities and ensuring competent leadership, warning that pacifism could be dangerous.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Pete Hegseth (52251960413)

Military Preparedness and Leadership Standards

“The sole mission of the restored Department of War is war—conducting combat operations, preparing for war, and preparing for victory, relentlessly and uncompromisingly,” Hegseth stated.

He stressed that the US must rapidly expand its forces and military capacity: “If we want to prevent and avoid war, we must prepare now. The time has come, and there is no room for delay.”

Hegseth also emphasized the need for competent leadership: “Our troops deserve to be led by the best. Only capable and qualified combat commanders should hold leadership positions in the US Army.”

"No more division, distraction or gender delusions. No more debris. As I've said before and will say again, we are done with that shit,” he said.

Pentagon Reforms and Standards

The Department of War will strictly enforce appearance standards and physical fitness tests based on gender-neutral, age-based norms, and higher male standards with results above 70%.

Women are welcome to serve in combat roles if they meet standards; those who do not will not be assigned tasks beyond their capability.

No overweight generals or admirals; no beards, long hair, or superficial self-expression; political correctness, diversity offices, and identity campaigns are ended.

The era of overly sensitive leadership that avoids hurting feelings ends immediately at all levels.

Hegseth criticized previous Pentagon leadership for promoting personnel based on race, gender quotas, or so-called historical innovations and vowed to reverse a “decade of decline.”

Department of War Consolidation

The reforms follow a major reorganization, including a 20% reduction in generals and the renaming of the Department of Defense to the Department of War. President Trump announced the name change in August as a symbol of victory and strength. According to a presidential directive signed on September 5, the Department of War will serve as an additional official name, although only Congress can formally change the department’s title.