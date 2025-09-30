Pete Hegseth: No More Dudes in Dresses, No More Women, We are Done with That S**t

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth addressed American generals and admirals at the Marine Corps base in Virginia, stressing that the United States must be ready for war in order to prevent it. He emphasized strengthening US military capabilities and ensuring competent leadership, warning that pacifism could be dangerous.
“The sole mission of the restored Department of War is war—conducting combat operations, preparing for war, and preparing for victory, relentlessly and uncompromisingly,” Hegseth stated.
He stressed that the US must rapidly expand its forces and military capacity: “If we want to prevent and avoid war, we must prepare now. The time has come, and there is no room for delay.”
Hegseth also emphasized the need for competent leadership: “Our troops deserve to be led by the best. Only capable and qualified combat commanders should hold leadership positions in the US Army.”
"No more division, distraction or gender delusions. No more debris. As I've said before and will say again, we are done with that shit,” he said.
Hegseth criticized previous Pentagon leadership for promoting personnel based on race, gender quotas, or so-called historical innovations and vowed to reverse a “decade of decline.”
The reforms follow a major reorganization, including a 20% reduction in generals and the renaming of the Department of Defense to the Department of War. President Trump announced the name change in August as a symbol of victory and strength. According to a presidential directive signed on September 5, the Department of War will serve as an additional official name, although only Congress can formally change the department’s title.
