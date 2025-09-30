World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Donald Trump: Putin Called US 'Hottest Country in the World'

World

Donald Trump revealed that during a meeting in Alaska, Vladimir Putin allegedly called the United States “the hottest country in the world.”

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Benjamin D Applebaum, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Details of the Alaska Meeting

“We are the hottest country in the world, there’s nothing even close. Putin said this to me. We had a good meeting in Alaska,” Trump said, describing his historic conversation with the Russian counterpart.

Frustration Over Ukraine Crisis

Trump also expressed disappointment with Putin, claiming that the Russian leader “should have resolved the Ukraine crisis in a week.”

“I am so disappointed with President Putin. I thought he would finish this... I told him: 'You know, you don’t look good. You’ve been in a conflict for four years that should have ended in a week. Are you a paper tiger?'” Trump said.

Reconsidering Language on Russia

On September 25, Trump decided to tone down some of his harsher comments about Russia, promising not to use the term “paper tiger” in future references to Putin.

US President Donald Trump also stated that resolving the Ukraine conflict could create “something great.” 

Speaking before generals and admirals at the Marine Corps base in Quanticó, Virginia, Trump discussed the possibility of a Nobel Peace Prize, emphasizing that any recognition should go to the United States rather than himself.

“We have almost everything, we just need the signatures. And if they do not sign, they will pay in hell. I hope they will sign the peace agreement for their own good, and then we will create something great,” the US president concluded.

Previously, Trump stated that resolving the Ukrainian crisis requires a direct meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He stressed that the US can only achieve a settlement from a position of force.

