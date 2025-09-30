Trump Calls for Putin-Zelensky Meeting to End Ukraine Conflict

US President Donald Trump stated that a direct meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky is necessary to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

Speaking before American military personnel in remarks broadcast by Fox News, Trump emphasized the importance of direct negotiations.

“We have one conflict left to resolve, and we need to settle it with President Putin and Zelensky. We need to bring them together and put an end to this,” he said.

Trump stressed that Washington can only achieve a settlement from a position of power.

“If we were weak, they wouldn’t even pick up the phone,” the US leader underlined.

Deployment of Nuclear Submarines off Russia

Earlier, Trump confirmed that two American nuclear-powered submarines had been deployed near the Russian coast. He expressed hope they would not have to be used, adding that the submarines are virtually impossible to detect.