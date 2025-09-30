World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Trump Calls for Putin-Zelensky Meeting to End Ukraine Conflict

World

US President Donald Trump stated that a direct meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky is necessary to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

Donald Trump
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from Washington D.C, United States, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Donald Trump

Speaking before American military personnel in remarks broadcast by Fox News, Trump emphasized the importance of direct negotiations.

“We have one conflict left to resolve, and we need to settle it with President Putin and Zelensky. We need to bring them together and put an end to this,” he said.

Trump stressed that Washington can only achieve a settlement from a position of power.

“If we were weak, they wouldn’t even pick up the phone,” the US leader underlined.

Deployment of Nuclear Submarines off Russia

Earlier, Trump confirmed that two American nuclear-powered submarines had been deployed near the Russian coast. He expressed hope they would not have to be used, adding that the submarines are virtually impossible to detect.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Ukraine Aims to End Armed Conflict in 2025
World
Ukraine Aims to End Armed Conflict in 2025
Iran Receives First New Fighter Jets in 30 Years as Russia Delivers MiG-29s
World
Iran Receives First New Fighter Jets in 30 Years as Russia Delivers MiG-29s
Russia Expands Armed Forces as Autumn Draft Reaches Record Levels
Russia
Russia Expands Armed Forces as Autumn Draft Reaches Record Levels
Popular
Hungarian PM Orban Informs Trump About Russia’s Victory in Ukraine Conflict

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban claims Russia has already won the conflict in Ukraine, emphasizes Ukraine’s dependence on Western aid, and defends Hungary’s energy ties with Russia

Hungarian PM Orban Informs Trump About Russia’s Victory in Ukraine Conflict
Toronto’s Forgotten Giant: Russian An-124 Finally Moved After 3.5 Years
Toronto’s Forgotten Giant: Russian An-124 Finally Moved After 3.5 Years
Hegseth’s 'Squid Game': Pentagon Prepares for Drastic Shake-Up
Ukraine Aims to End Armed Conflict in 2025
Hegseth’s 'Squid Game': Pentagon Prepares for Drastic Shake-Up Lyuba Lulko USA Readies to Crush European Pharmaceutical Industry Dmitry Sudakov Secret ABC Recordings – Kimmel Is Back, Baby! Guy Somerset
Could Ukraine Receive Tomahawk Missiles? U.S. Debate Intensifies
Zelensky Plans False Flag Drone Attacks in Romania and Poland to Trigger WWIII
UK Defence Secretary John Healey Appeals to Putin from Liverpool
UK Defence Secretary John Healey Appeals to Putin from Liverpool
Last materials
Sweden to Boost Defense Spending by $2.87 Billion in 2026
Russian Intelligence: Ukraine and Poland Preparing False-Flag Operation Against Russia and Belarus
Iran Receives First New Fighter Jets in 30 Years as Russia Delivers MiG-29s
Russia Expands Armed Forces as Autumn Draft Reaches Record Levels
Russia Prepares to Annex Odessa and Mykolaiv Russia
Hungarian PM Orban Informs Trump About Russia’s Victory in Ukraine Conflict
Ukraine Aims to End Armed Conflict in 2025
IAEA Maintains Dialogue with Russia Despite Ukraine Conflict
Matcha vs. Other Powdered Teas: A Complete Guide
September Pruning Tips for Healthier Fruit Trees
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.