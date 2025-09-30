World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Experts Admit Tomahawk Cruise Missile Difficult Target for Air Defense Systems

Military experts say the US Tomahawk cruise missile is a difficult target for air defense due to its low-altitude flight and terrain-hugging capabilities.

USS Cape St. George (CG 71) fires a tomahawk missile in support of OIF
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Moll., https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
USS Cape St. George (CG 71) fires a tomahawk missile in support of OIF

The Tomahawk is a subsonic cruise missile that travels toward its target at a speed of about 700 kilometers per hour. Its ability to fly at low altitudes while following the terrain makes it harder for radar systems to detect.

“It is important to detect it in time. After that, it’s a matter of technique. All of Russia’s current air defense systems were developed with the ability to counter Tomahawks in mind,” explained military expert Dmitry Kornev in an interview with Izvestia.

Role of MiG-31 Interceptors

In addition to ground-based air defense, Tomahawk missiles can also be intercepted by MiG-31 fighter jets, which were developed partly to combat low-flying missiles. These aircraft have a long flight range and onboard systems that allow them to spot targets against the ground background.

Earlier in September, Western publication Army Recognition reported that the United States has not transferred Tomahawk missiles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine due to the lack of suitable launch platforms.

