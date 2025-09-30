Sweden to Boost Defense Spending by $2.87 Billion in 2026

Sweden will raise its defense budget by 26.6 billion kronor ($2.87 billion) in 2026, bringing total military spending to 2.8% of GDP in response to growing regional security challenges.

Photo: Swedish forces in Afghanistan by Brindefalk, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Swedish military

Strong Growth Since 2022

This marks another step in Sweden’s steady build-up: since 2022, its defense budget has increased to 100 billion kronor. The adjustment moves the country closer to NATO benchmarks and toward its long-term ambition of allocating 5% of GDP to defense.

Defense Ministry Priorities for 2026

According to the Swedish Defense Ministry, the 2026 investment package will focus on priority acquisitions shaped by lessons from the war in Ukraine. These include air defense systems, rocket artillery, ammunition, and combat vehicles for ground forces; new surface ships for the navy; tactical transport aircraft and long-range strike systems for the air force. The plan also strengthens cyber defense, intelligence, readiness, and allocates resources to recruitment and pay for service members.

Innovation and Industrial Base Strengthening

The budget proposal earmarks funds to reinforce Sweden’s defense-industrial base. A new Defense Innovation Unit will be created with an initial allocation of 6 million kronor, alongside investments in research infrastructure and protection of breakthrough technologies. To deepen cooperation with industry, the government will also establish a Defense-Industrial Cooperation Office, set to receive 3 million kronor in 2026, 5 million in 2027, and 6 million annually from 2028 onward.

Response to Russian Threats

The Defense Ministry described the Russian threat and the “current security environment” as the primary drivers of these renewed financial efforts, stressing that Sweden is undergoing its “most comprehensive strengthening” of defense capabilities since the Cold War.

Total Defense Strategy

All measures support Sweden’s concept of Total Defense — a strategy for safeguarding national independence by gaining time, ensuring operational flexibility, and deterring aggression through strength, resilience, readiness, and effective command.