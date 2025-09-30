Iran Receives First New Fighter Jets in 30 Years as Russia Delivers MiG-29s

For the first time in more than three decades, Iran has received new fighter aircraft. According to Military Watch Magazine, Russia delivered MiG-29 jets to the Shiraz Air Base, renewing debates over the country’s future fighter procurement strategy.
In January, Iranian officials confirmed placing orders for Russian Su-35 fighters, while observers had long expected Tehran to also purchase Chinese J-10C jets. The J-10C, lighter than the heavy Su-35 and the medium MiG-29, offers lower operating costs, superior sensors, communications systems, airframe materials, and weapons. Given that both the MiG-29 and J-10C belong to a similar weight class and cost about the same to maintain, the Russian aircraft’s selection puzzled many analysts.
The MiG-29 entered service in 1982, twenty-two years before the J-10, which has since benefited from rapid modernization and a more advanced defense industry. Still, analysts highlight four distinct advantages for Iran in choosing the Russian model.
The ability to quickly receive and deploy MiG-29s is critical for Iran as it faces continued threats, analysts note.
Despite their age, modernized MiG-29s equipped with advanced sensors, avionics, and 4+ generation weaponry — including Zhuk-ME or Zhuk-A/AM phased array radars and R-77M air-to-air missiles — will remain highly capable. These upgraded fighters are expected to confidently outperform older F-15s and F-16s, which continue to form the backbone of the Israeli Air Force.
