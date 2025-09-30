Iran Receives First New Fighter Jets in 30 Years as Russia Delivers MiG-29s

For the first time in more than three decades, Iran has received new fighter aircraft. According to Military Watch Magazine, Russia delivered MiG-29 jets to the Shiraz Air Base, renewing debates over the country’s future fighter procurement strategy.

Debate Between Russian and Chinese Fighters

In January, Iranian officials confirmed placing orders for Russian Su-35 fighters, while observers had long expected Tehran to also purchase Chinese J-10C jets. The J-10C, lighter than the heavy Su-35 and the medium MiG-29, offers lower operating costs, superior sensors, communications systems, airframe materials, and weapons. Given that both the MiG-29 and J-10C belong to a similar weight class and cost about the same to maintain, the Russian aircraft’s selection puzzled many analysts.

The MiG-29 entered service in 1982, twenty-two years before the J-10, which has since benefited from rapid modernization and a more advanced defense industry. Still, analysts highlight four distinct advantages for Iran in choosing the Russian model.

Four Advantages of Choosing the MiG-29

Iran can likely acquire large numbers of upgraded MiG-29s without spending foreign currency reserves, thanks to the growing barter trade between Iranian arms exports and Russian military equipment. The procurement cost of stored Soviet-era MiG-29s is extremely low, with some units even offered in the past as aid if the buyer paid only for modernization. This could provide Iran with a much larger fleet than the J-10C would allow, though higher long-term operating costs remain a disadvantage. Russia can deliver MiG-29s quickly. While modern MiG-29Ms are produced in small batches, fewer than 20 per year, Russia can prioritize Iranian orders and also transfer over 100 stored jets from reserves. Meanwhile, China produces about 50 J-10Cs annually, but most are allocated to the Chinese Air Force, Pakistan, and possibly Egypt, Sudan, and Uzbekistan. Iran already operates two squadrons of MiG-29A/UBs purchased in 1989. This makes maintenance familiar and integration easier compared to adopting an entirely new aircraft type, a crucial factor given the ongoing security threats from the West and Israel.

The ability to quickly receive and deploy MiG-29s is critical for Iran as it faces continued threats, analysts note.

Despite their age, modernized MiG-29s equipped with advanced sensors, avionics, and 4+ generation weaponry — including Zhuk-ME or Zhuk-A/AM phased array radars and R-77M air-to-air missiles — will remain highly capable. These upgraded fighters are expected to confidently outperform older F-15s and F-16s, which continue to form the backbone of the Israeli Air Force.