World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Iran Receives First New Fighter Jets in 30 Years as Russia Delivers MiG-29s

World

For the first time in more than three decades, Iran has received new fighter aircraft. According to Military Watch Magazine, Russia delivered MiG-29 jets to the Shiraz Air Base, renewing debates over the country’s future fighter procurement strategy.

MiGovi 29 - Takovo 2020 - 03
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Srđan Popović, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
MiGovi 29 - Takovo 2020 - 03

Debate Between Russian and Chinese Fighters

In January, Iranian officials confirmed placing orders for Russian Su-35 fighters, while observers had long expected Tehran to also purchase Chinese J-10C jets. The J-10C, lighter than the heavy Su-35 and the medium MiG-29, offers lower operating costs, superior sensors, communications systems, airframe materials, and weapons. Given that both the MiG-29 and J-10C belong to a similar weight class and cost about the same to maintain, the Russian aircraft’s selection puzzled many analysts.

The MiG-29 entered service in 1982, twenty-two years before the J-10, which has since benefited from rapid modernization and a more advanced defense industry. Still, analysts highlight four distinct advantages for Iran in choosing the Russian model.

Four Advantages of Choosing the MiG-29

  1. Iran can likely acquire large numbers of upgraded MiG-29s without spending foreign currency reserves, thanks to the growing barter trade between Iranian arms exports and Russian military equipment.
  2. The procurement cost of stored Soviet-era MiG-29s is extremely low, with some units even offered in the past as aid if the buyer paid only for modernization. This could provide Iran with a much larger fleet than the J-10C would allow, though higher long-term operating costs remain a disadvantage.
  3. Russia can deliver MiG-29s quickly. While modern MiG-29Ms are produced in small batches, fewer than 20 per year, Russia can prioritize Iranian orders and also transfer over 100 stored jets from reserves. Meanwhile, China produces about 50 J-10Cs annually, but most are allocated to the Chinese Air Force, Pakistan, and possibly Egypt, Sudan, and Uzbekistan.
  4. Iran already operates two squadrons of MiG-29A/UBs purchased in 1989. This makes maintenance familiar and integration easier compared to adopting an entirely new aircraft type, a crucial factor given the ongoing security threats from the West and Israel.

The ability to quickly receive and deploy MiG-29s is critical for Iran as it faces continued threats, analysts note.

Despite their age, modernized MiG-29s equipped with advanced sensors, avionics, and 4+ generation weaponry — including Zhuk-ME or Zhuk-A/AM phased array radars and R-77M air-to-air missiles — will remain highly capable. These upgraded fighters are expected to confidently outperform older F-15s and F-16s, which continue to form the backbone of the Israeli Air Force.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Hungarian PM Orban Informs Trump About Russia’s Victory in Ukraine Conflict
World
Hungarian PM Orban Informs Trump About Russia’s Victory in Ukraine Conflict
German Historian Slams Bundeswehr as Dysfunctional and Unfit for Modern War
World
German Historian Slams Bundeswehr as Dysfunctional and Unfit for Modern War
Popular
Hungarian PM Orban Informs Trump About Russia’s Victory in Ukraine Conflict

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban claims Russia has already won the conflict in Ukraine, emphasizes Ukraine’s dependence on Western aid, and defends Hungary’s energy ties with Russia

Hungarian PM Orban Informs Trump About Russia’s Victory in Ukraine Conflict
Toronto’s Forgotten Giant: Russian An-124 Finally Moved After 3.5 Years
Toronto’s Forgotten Giant: Russian An-124 Finally Moved After 3.5 Years
Hegseth’s 'Squid Game': Pentagon Prepares for Drastic Shake-Up
Could Ukraine Receive Tomahawk Missiles? U.S. Debate Intensifies
Hegseth’s 'Squid Game': Pentagon Prepares for Drastic Shake-Up Lyuba Lulko USA Readies to Crush European Pharmaceutical Industry Dmitry Sudakov Secret ABC Recordings – Kimmel Is Back, Baby! Guy Somerset
Ukraine Aims to End Armed Conflict in 2025
Zelensky Plans False Flag Drone Attacks in Romania and Poland to Trigger WWIII
UK Defence Secretary John Healey Appeals to Putin from Liverpool
UK Defence Secretary John Healey Appeals to Putin from Liverpool
Last materials
Russia Expands Armed Forces as Autumn Draft Reaches Record Levels
Russia Prepares to Annex Odessa and Mykolaiv Russia
Hungarian PM Orban Informs Trump About Russia’s Victory in Ukraine Conflict
Ukraine Aims to End Armed Conflict in 2025
IAEA Maintains Dialogue with Russia Despite Ukraine Conflict
Matcha vs. Other Powdered Teas: A Complete Guide
September Pruning Tips for Healthier Fruit Trees
Laundry Hack: Salt for Color Protection and Odor Removal
Princess Diana’s Iconic 1980s Kitten Heel Boots Back in Fashion This Fall
Zhangjiajie National Park in China: The Real-Life World of Floating Mountains
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.