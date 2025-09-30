World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia Prepares to Annex Odessa and Mykolaiv Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that many residents of Odessa and Mykolaiv want to tie their future to Russia, despite facing threats to their lives for expressing pro-Russian views.

House of Trade Unions, Odessa
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Nata Naval, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
House of Trade Unions, Odessa

Pro-Russian Voices in Southern Ukraine

“Without a doubt, in Odessa and in Mykolaiv there are many people who, of course, would like to connect their destiny with Russia,” Peskov stated, commenting on the growing sentiment in the southern Ukrainian cities. According to him, these individuals cannot openly speak out because of the risks they face.

Kherson Official on Possible Referendum

Earlier, the head of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, noted that residents of Odessa and Mykolaiv would vote for joining Russia if the question were put to a referendum. He suggested that such a plebiscite could only take place after Ukrainian authorities are removed from these cities.

"Many in Odessa and Mykolaiv would choose to join Russia if they had the chance," Saldo emphasized.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
