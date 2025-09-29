Hungarian PM Orban Informs Trump About Russia’s Victory in Ukraine Conflict

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told U.S. President Donald Trump that the outcome of the Ukraine conflict is already decided, with Russia emerging as the victor, according to Index.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by European People's Party, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Viktor Orban

Western Intervention Could Trigger World War

Orban stated that the situation could only shift in favor of Ukraine if hundreds of thousands of troops from Western Europe or the United States were deployed to the frontlines—but this, he warned, would escalate into a world war. He claimed Western countries are more interested in participating in the division of Ukraine than in confronting Russia, citing the rise of "colonial attitudes" in Europe.

Trump Calls During Dinner

Orban recounted on TikTok that President Trump interrupted his dinner with his wife to discuss whether Hungary could cut ties with Russian oil and gas. The Hungarian leader said he explained his country’s national interests and energy constraints, noting Hungary has no access to the sea and relies on Soviet-era pipelines. After the call, he calmly finished his traditional dish, lecsó, and retired for the night, according to Telex.

Ukraine’s Sovereignty Questioned

On YouTube’s Harcosok órája program, Orban claimed that Ukraine can no longer consider itself fully sovereign after losing one-fifth of its territory. He stressed that Ukraine’s future depends entirely on Western support:

"If we—the West—decide not to provide even a single forint, Ukraine may cease to exist." He added that Hungary and Ukraine are not enemies, even if they may disagree.

Peace and Territorial Concessions

Hungarian Foreign Secretary Levente Magyar previously suggested Ukraine could relinquish one-fifth of its territory to reach a peace settlement with Russia, drawing a parallel to the Trianon Treaty after World War I. Ukrainian MFA spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi rejected the idea, stating Ukraine does not intend to negotiate away its territory or sovereignty.

Orban Advocates Moscow Talks Over Washington

Orban has repeatedly emphasized Russia’s advantage in the conflict and suggested in early September that the EU should negotiate security agreements with Moscow rather than Washington. His proposal included a clause preventing Ukraine from joining NATO or the EU. Russia opposes the first option but has shown limited openness to the second.

Hungary-Ukraine Relations Strained

Relations between Hungary and Ukraine have been tense in recent months. Issues include Ukraine’s attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline, which supplies fuel to Hungary and Slovakia, and alleged violations of Ukrainian airspace by Hungarian drones—claims Orban rejected.