World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Hungarian PM Orban Informs Trump About Russia’s Victory in Ukraine Conflict

World

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told U.S. President Donald Trump that the outcome of the Ukraine conflict is already decided, with Russia emerging as the victor, according to Index.

Viktor Orban
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by European People's Party, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Viktor Orban

Western Intervention Could Trigger World War

Orban stated that the situation could only shift in favor of Ukraine if hundreds of thousands of troops from Western Europe or the United States were deployed to the frontlines—but this, he warned, would escalate into a world war. He claimed Western countries are more interested in participating in the division of Ukraine than in confronting Russia, citing the rise of "colonial attitudes" in Europe.

Trump Calls During Dinner

Orban recounted on TikTok that President Trump interrupted his dinner with his wife to discuss whether Hungary could cut ties with Russian oil and gas. The Hungarian leader said he explained his country’s national interests and energy constraints, noting Hungary has no access to the sea and relies on Soviet-era pipelines. After the call, he calmly finished his traditional dish, lecsó, and retired for the night, according to Telex.

Ukraine’s Sovereignty Questioned

On YouTube’s Harcosok órája program, Orban claimed that Ukraine can no longer consider itself fully sovereign after losing one-fifth of its territory. He stressed that Ukraine’s future depends entirely on Western support:

"If we—the West—decide not to provide even a single forint, Ukraine may cease to exist." He added that Hungary and Ukraine are not enemies, even if they may disagree.

Peace and Territorial Concessions

Hungarian Foreign Secretary Levente Magyar previously suggested Ukraine could relinquish one-fifth of its territory to reach a peace settlement with Russia, drawing a parallel to the Trianon Treaty after World War I. Ukrainian MFA spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi rejected the idea, stating Ukraine does not intend to negotiate away its territory or sovereignty.

Orban Advocates Moscow Talks Over Washington

Orban has repeatedly emphasized Russia’s advantage in the conflict and suggested in early September that the EU should negotiate security agreements with Moscow rather than Washington. His proposal included a clause preventing Ukraine from joining NATO or the EU. Russia opposes the first option but has shown limited openness to the second.

Hungary-Ukraine Relations Strained

Relations between Hungary and Ukraine have been tense in recent months. Issues include Ukraine’s attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline, which supplies fuel to Hungary and Slovakia, and alleged violations of Ukrainian airspace by Hungarian drones—claims Orban rejected.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Toronto’s Forgotten Giant: Russian An-124 Finally Moved After 3.5 Years
World
Toronto’s Forgotten Giant: Russian An-124 Finally Moved After 3.5 Years
Putin Announces Russia's Breakthrough Project
Russia
Putin Announces Russia's Breakthrough Project
Moldova Elections 2025: PAS Triumphs, Dodon’s Patriotic Bloc Takes 24 Percent
World
Moldova Elections 2025: PAS Triumphs, Dodon’s Patriotic Bloc Takes 24 Percent
Popular
Could Ukraine Receive Tomahawk Missiles? U.S. Debate Intensifies

U.S. Vice President JD Vance confirmed that Washington is considering supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles to Europe and potentially Ukraine, a move Russia warns could escalate the conflict into direct NATO involvement

Could Ukraine Receive Tomahawk Missiles? U.S. Debate Intensifies
Toronto’s Forgotten Giant: Russian An-124 Finally Moved After 3.5 Years
Toronto’s Forgotten Giant: Russian An-124 Finally Moved After 3.5 Years
Zelensky Plans False Flag Drone Attacks in Romania and Poland to Trigger WWIII
UK Defence Secretary John Healey Appeals to Putin from Liverpool
Hegseth’s 'Squid Game': Pentagon Prepares for Drastic Shake-Up Lyuba Lulko USA Readies to Crush European Pharmaceutical Industry Dmitry Sudakov Secret ABC Recordings – Kimmel Is Back, Baby! Guy Somerset
Moldova Elections 2025: PAS Triumphs, Dodon’s Patriotic Bloc Takes 24 Percent
Sikorsky Wins $10.8 Billion Contract for 99 CH-53K King Stallion Helicopters
German Historian Slams Bundeswehr as Dysfunctional and Unfit for Modern War
German Historian Slams Bundeswehr as Dysfunctional and Unfit for Modern War
Last materials
September Pruning Tips for Healthier Fruit Trees
Laundry Hack: Salt for Color Protection and Odor Removal
Princess Diana’s Iconic 1980s Kitten Heel Boots Back in Fashion This Fall
Zhangjiajie National Park in China: The Real-Life World of Floating Mountains
Hegseth’s 'Squid Game': Pentagon Prepares for Drastic Shake-Up
Sandu's Fabricated Victory: Opposition Channels Claim Massive Election Fraud in Moldova
Zane Smith Survives Spectacular Flip in NASCAR Kansas Cup Overtime
German Historian Slams Bundeswehr as Dysfunctional and Unfit for Modern War
Russia Ends Participation in European Anti-Torture Mechanism, Citing Lack of Cooperation
Toronto’s Forgotten Giant: Russian An-124 Finally Moved After 3.5 Years
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.