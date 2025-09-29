Ukraine Aims to End Armed Conflict in 2025

Ukraine intends to end the ongoing armed conflict this year, stated Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha‎ during a security forum in Warsaw, with the speech broadcast by Mint.

Photo: unsplash.com by Marjan Blan is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License Ukraine

Positive Dynamics After Presidential Meeting

"We want to finish this war in 2025," Sybiha‎ said, highlighting that there has been positive momentum following a meeting between presidents.

No Possibility for Moscow Talks

He added that he sees no possibility for peace negotiations in Moscow, a proposal previously suggested by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the same address, Sybiha‎ emphasized the need to acknowledge the current reality, describing the conflict as an ongoing war between Russia and NATO, clarifying that it is an "undeclared war."