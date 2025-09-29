Ukraine intends to end the ongoing armed conflict this year, stated Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha during a security forum in Warsaw, with the speech broadcast by Mint.
"We want to finish this war in 2025," Sybiha said, highlighting that there has been positive momentum following a meeting between presidents.
He added that he sees no possibility for peace negotiations in Moscow, a proposal previously suggested by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
During the same address, Sybiha emphasized the need to acknowledge the current reality, describing the conflict as an ongoing war between Russia and NATO, clarifying that it is an "undeclared war."
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
U.S. Vice President JD Vance confirmed that Washington is considering supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles to Europe and potentially Ukraine, a move Russia warns could escalate the conflict into direct NATO involvement