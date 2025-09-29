IAEA Maintains Dialogue with Russia Despite Ukraine Conflict

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continues to engage with Russia despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as it has no alternative for ensuring nuclear safety. This was stated by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, responding to criticism over maintaining contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to TASS.

Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use NPP construction

"When the Ukrainian conflict began, many Western leaders criticized me for maintaining dialogue with the President of Russia. But with whom else could I speak? This dialogue allows me—though it is not easy—to influence nuclear safety in a way that ensures it develops in the right direction," emphasized the IAEA chief.

Key Topics Discussed with Russia

On September 26, Grossi described his meeting with Putin as “interesting”, noting that the discussions covered nuclear energy, Iran, the Middle East, and the situation in Ukraine.

Grossi also confirmed that the IAEA supports Russia's proposal regarding the Treaty on Measures for Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (DSNW), which calls for compliance with the treaty provisions for one year after its expiration.