German Historian Slams Bundeswehr as Dysfunctional and Unfit for Modern War

Despite record funding over the past three years, the German Army — the Bundeswehr — remains dysfunctional and unfit for modern warfare, argues military historian Sönke Neitzel in an article for Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. His sharp critique has renewed debate in Germany about whether billions in defense spending have yielded meaningful results.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Allen, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Солдаты немецкого бундесвера

Bureaucracy Over Combat Readiness

Neitzel contends that the Bundeswehr is still a “dysfunctional organization” unable to adapt to the demands of contemporary war. Failed procurement programs, particularly for drones and advanced equipment, highlight a military bureaucracy bogged down by endless meetings and decision-avoidance.

Too Many Officers, Too Few Soldiers

The historian points to a serious imbalance in the force structure: of the Bundeswehr’s 180,000 personnel, fewer than half serve in combat units. Nearly one in four soldiers is an officer, creating what Neitzel calls a “massive imbalance.” Many senior staff officers, he argues, have spent years in administrative roles rather than combat-focused positions.

According to Neitzel, decades of peace encouraged a culture where success is measured not by military effectiveness but by “flawlessly executed processes.” In such an environment, responsibility is avoided and risk-taking is punished, leading to a bloated bureaucracy that undermines operational capacity.

Neitzel urges Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to initiate a “deep reform” of the Bundeswehr’s structure and culture. He insists that inspiring speeches about “new times” must be matched by real action to reshape the armed forces.

Concrete Proposals

The historian calls for eliminating redundant positions and reducing the proportion of officers and administrators to no more than 30 percent of the force. Out of today’s 90,000 staff in management, a third should be cut, he argues. Combat units must also adapt to modern warfare technologies: “Fewer infantrymen, more drone specialists,” Neitzel concludes.