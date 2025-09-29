World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Toronto’s Forgotten Giant: Russian An-124 Finally Moved After 3.5 Years

World

A massive Russian An-124 cargo plane, stranded at Toronto Pearson International Airport since February 2022, has been moved for the first time in nearly three and a half years. The aircraft, bearing registration number RA-82078, was towed across the apron last week under Canadian government supervision for maintenance checks, marking its first movement in 43 months.

AN-124 approaching Hannover 17 01 09
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Björn Strey, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
AN-124 approaching Hannover 17 01 09

From COVID-19 Cargo to Sanctions Standoff

The An-124 originally landed in Toronto carrying COVID-19 test kits in early 2022. Within weeks, however, Canadian sanctions banned Russian-operated aircraft from the country’s airspace, leaving the massive cargo jet grounded indefinitely. By mid-2022, the aircraft had accumulated more than $100,000 in parking fees, and in 2023 Ottawa formally moved to confiscate it, citing fears that the heavy-lift aircraft could be repurposed for military use.

A Relic of Geopolitical Tensions

Now more than 30 years old, the An-124 has become an unlikely symbol of geopolitical tensions. The aircraft remains parked in Toronto, visible even on Google Maps, and has become a quiet reminder of how the war in Ukraine reshaped international aviation and sanctions policy.

Legal Battles and Diplomatic Warnings

The future of the aircraft remains tied up in Canadian courts. Ottawa is pursuing a case for permanent confiscation, while Moscow has warned that such a move would severely damage bilateral relations. Russian officials have demanded the return of the aircraft, insisting that its continued detention is unlawful.

“This giant cargo jet has become more than just a plane — it is a frozen artifact of sanctions and strained relations,” one aviation analyst noted.

Uncertain Future

For now, the Russian cargo giant remains grounded in Toronto, a costly and conspicuous reminder of sanctions enforcement. Whether it will eventually return to Russia, remain in Canada, or be dismantled depends on the outcome of ongoing legal proceedings.

