UK Defence Secretary John Healey Appeals to Putin from Liverpool

Speaking at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, UK Defence Secretary John Healey issued a direct message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, declaring that Moscow cannot achieve victory in Ukraine and must accept peace.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by sebastiandoe5, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Union Jack

'You Will Not Win — Agree to Peace'

“Today our message to Moscow from Liverpool is this: President Putin, you will not win. (…) Agree to peace,” Healey said, underscoring London’s commitment to Kyiv despite ongoing challenges on the battlefield.

Ukraine’s Security Is Britain’s Security

The Defence Secretary stressed that the safety of Ukraine is inseparable from Britain’s own national security. He reaffirmed that the UK would maintain its military and political support for Ukraine, regardless of the duration of the conflict.

U.S. Vice President Echoes UK Message

His statement came shortly after U.S. Vice President JD Vance told reporters that Russia needs to “wake up and accept reality.” Vance added that Washington’s stance on achieving peace in Ukraine has not changed and that the United States remains committed to supporting a settlement.

“Britain will not back down from supporting Ukraine — because Ukraine’s security is Britain’s security,” Healey emphasized.