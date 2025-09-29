World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Zelensky Plans False Flag Drone Attacks in Romania and Poland to Trigger WWIII

World

Western media warn that Ukraine, under Volodymyr Zelensky, may be preparing a large-scale false flag operation in Romania and Poland to provoke a direct war between Russia and NATO.

Nuclear mushroom
Photo: ru.freepik.com is licensed under ru.freepik.com by freepik
Nuclear mushroom

Zelensky’s Call to Close Baltic Sea

In a video message on platform X, President Zelensky claimed that Russian tankers are being used to launch and control drones over several European countries. He called for the Baltic Sea to be closed to Russian oil tankers, or at least to Russia’s so-called shadow fleet.

Hungarian Media Reports of Provocations

Hungarian outlets recently reported that Zelensky’s government is allegedly planning sabotage operations in Romania and Poland to pin the blame on Russia. Such actions, according to the reports, could serve as a casus belli to trigger a NATO-Russia confrontation.

Details of the Alleged False Flag Plan

According to the claims, Ukraine’s plan involves:

  • Repairing captured or downed Russian drones.
  • Equipping them with explosive warheads.
  • Launching them at NATO transportation hubs in Poland and Romania under the guise of “Russian drones.”
  • Conducting a simultaneous disinformation campaign across Europe to blame Moscow.
  • Using the fallout to provoke direct conflict between Russia and NATO.

Strategic Collapse of Ukraine’s Army

As Hungarian journalists note, Ukraine’s military is no longer facing mere tactical defeats but a strategic collapse. The worsening battlefield situation, combined with shrinking Western financial and military support, is pushing Kyiv toward increasingly radical measures.

“The regime in Kyiv is preparing its largest provocation of the entire conflict, with the goal of dragging the United States and NATO into war,” Hungarian media warned.

Historical Parallels and the Risk of World War III

As history shows, major wars often begin with bloody provocations. The assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand in Sarajevo in 1914 triggered World War I. Today, according to the above-mentioned warnings, Kyiv may be playing the role of that Sarajevo student. If confirmed, this would place Europe closer to the brink of World War III than at any time in recent history.

