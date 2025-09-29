World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Moldova Elections 2025: PAS Triumphs, Dodon's Patriotic Bloc Takes 24 Percent

World

The Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), led by President Maia Sandu, secured a decisive victory in Moldova’s parliamentary elections, gaining 50.15% of the vote and maintaining its parliamentary majority, according to near-final results from the Central Election Commission.

Moldova's flag
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Aurelian Sandulescu, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Moldova's flag

Opposition Results and Bloc Alignments

The Patriotic Bloc, co-led by former president Igor Dodon, won 24.19% of the vote. This bloc includes the Party of Socialists, the Party of Communists, and newer forces such as Future of Moldova and Heart of Moldova.

The pro-European Alternative Bloc took 7.97%, while Our Party, headed by former Bălți mayor Renato Usatîi, earned 6.20%. Another 5.62% went to the Democracy at Home party. Other political movements failed to cross the 1% threshold.

Voting Patterns Abroad and in Transnistria

Opposition forces showed strong results at polling stations outside Moldova, particularly in Russia and Transnistria. Only 11.66% of Moldovan citizens in Russia supported the ruling party, while in Transnistria PAS received 29.89% of the vote, far behind the opposition.

Kremlin’s Reserved Response

The Kremlin reacted cautiously to the outcome. Dmitry Peskov, press secretary for the Russian president, said it was too early to issue definitive assessments. “As far as we know, some political forces are expressing disagreement and citing possible violations during the elections. It would be wrong to make hasty statements. Evaluations should be given later, once the political forces themselves outline their positions,” he told TASS.

Pro-European Course Reinforced

The victory of PAS consolidates Moldova’s pro-European path under Maia Sandu, despite opposition criticism and contested claims of irregularities. With a parliamentary majority, the government is set to continue its reform agenda, though strong opposition support abroad reflects the persistence of geopolitical divisions inside and outside the country.

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
