Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has called on the leaders of Russia and Ukraine to begin direct consultations, stressing that without negotiations, the war could end disastrously for all sides.

Leaders of Three Slavic Nations Must Negotiate

Following his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lukashenko told journalist Pavel Zarubin that the time had come for dialogue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I think the time has come when we must begin consultations. At the start of the special military operation, I said — the leaders of the three Slavic states need to sit down and agree. Agree on ending this unclear war. If we don’t agree, it will be bad for everyone," said Lukashenko.

Lukashenko added that he would like to “just talk” directly with Zelensky.

Ukraine Risks Losing Everything

The Belarusian leader warned that Kyiv could face catastrophic consequences if it continues its current course.

"One can declare anything. But if the Kremlin strikes Bankova [the presidential office in Kyiv] — what will remain there? Therefore, Volodymyr Oleksandrovych must calm down," Lukashenko advised.

A Good Proposal Is on the Table

He hinted that during his lengthy meeting with Putin, the two discussed a peace initiative, though details were not disclosed.

"Volodymyr Oleksandrovych must calm down — there is a good proposal on the table. We discussed it with President Putin, but I won’t say more. The president himself will announce it. It’s a good proposal," Lukashenko stated.

Five-Hour Meeting with Putin

According to reports, the meeting between Putin and Lukashenko lasted more than five hours. Lukashenko said they listened to a report by the Russian General Staff together.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich hides nothing from me," Lukashenko remarked.

Belarus May Build a New Nuclear Power Plant

The Belarusian president traveled to Moscow to attend the “World Nuclear Week.” On September 26, he suggested that Belarus could construct a new nuclear power plant in the east of the country. He added that the project might also provide electricity to Russia’s newly integrated regions if necessary.