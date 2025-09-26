World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Zelensky Signals Readiness for Future Talks on Lost Territories with Russia

World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that if Ukraine fails to reclaim its lost territories before a ceasefire agreement with Russia is reached, Kyiv would be prepared to negotiate their return through diplomacy at a later stage.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ivan Bandura, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
'A Good Compromise' but No Recognition of Russian Control

“We are ready to talk about it. We are ready to return them someday in the future by diplomatic means, not through weapons,” Zelensky told Axios journalist Barak Ravid. He described the discussion of future territorial status as “a good compromise.”

At the same time, the president ruled out recognizing these territories as Russian, calling such a step “a betrayal” of the people living there. It is not about the territories. It is about Ukraine’s independence, our humanity, our people, he stressed.

Trump’s Shifting Stance on Ukraine

Zelensky admitted he was “pleasantly surprised” by a post from US President Donald Trump on Truth Social, in which Trump expressed confidence that Ukraine could restore its territories and “maybe even go further.” When asked whether Trump wants Ukraine to win, Zelensky answered firmly: “Yes.”

Previously, Trump had said he took the side of “humanity” rather than any single participant in the conflict, suggesting that Kyiv might need to make concessions and possibly agree to land exchanges. However, after meeting Zelensky at the UN General Assembly this week, Trump toughened his rhetoric, signaling readiness for serious sanctions against Russia if the EU also commits to such measures.

Kremlin’s Response: No Land Swaps

Russian authorities have repeatedly rejected the idea of territorial exchanges. In February, the Kremlin said such discussions would “never take place.” The Foreign Ministry later reaffirmed that Russia’s territorial structure is enshrined in its Constitution. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained Trump’s latest remarks by noting that they followed his meeting with Zelensky, suggesting Kyiv’s position shaped the American leader’s statements.

Last year, President Vladimir Putin set conditions for a ceasefire, including the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, and recognition of those areas along with Crimea as part of Russia. A year later, he confirmed those demands remain unchanged.

Zelensky Requests Tomahawk Missiles

Amid the diplomatic maneuvering, The Telegraph reported that Zelensky asked President Trump for Tomahawk cruise missiles during a closed-door meeting. According to sources, Trump reacted to the request “extremely positively.”

Earlier, Zelensky had claimed that Trump supported Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy and military production facilities.

