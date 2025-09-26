World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin Blames Biden Administration for Nord Stream Blasts

World

The sabotage of Russia’s Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines would have been impossible without the knowledge of the administration of former US President Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, as reported by TASS.

Nord Streams
Photo: berria.eus by FactsWithoutBias1, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
“Who condoned this — it is obvious that without the knowledge of President Biden’s administration, such actions on the part of Ukraine and the Kyiv regime would have been impossible,” Peskov stated.

Kremlin Comments on Suspect Arrest

Earlier, Peskov noted that the arrest of a specific suspect “speaks volumes” about who was behind the Nord Stream explosions. According to him, it is up to German law enforcement authorities, who are conducting the investigation, to provide official answers regarding guilt and responsibility.

Background of the Nord Stream Blasts

The explosions on the two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe occurred three years ago, on September 26, 2022. On August 21, 2025, Italian carabinieri arrested a 49-year-old Ukrainian citizen, Sergey Kuznetsov, in the Rimini province at the request of the German prosecutor’s office. He is considered a participant in the sabotage operations against the pipelines.

Putin Announces Russia's Breakthrough Project

Russia will launch the world’s first nuclear power system with a closed fuel cycle by 2030 in Tomsk Region, President Vladimir Putin announced at the World Atomic Week forum in Moscow.

Moscow Responds to Zelensky: Russia Can Respond With Weapons No Shelter Can Stop
