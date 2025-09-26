Kremlin Blames Biden Administration for Nord Stream Blasts

The sabotage of Russia’s Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines would have been impossible without the knowledge of the administration of former US President Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, as reported by TASS.

Photo: berria.eus by FactsWithoutBias1, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Nord Streams

“Who condoned this — it is obvious that without the knowledge of President Biden’s administration, such actions on the part of Ukraine and the Kyiv regime would have been impossible,” Peskov stated.

Kremlin Comments on Suspect Arrest

Earlier, Peskov noted that the arrest of a specific suspect “speaks volumes” about who was behind the Nord Stream explosions. According to him, it is up to German law enforcement authorities, who are conducting the investigation, to provide official answers regarding guilt and responsibility.

Background of the Nord Stream Blasts

The explosions on the two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe occurred three years ago, on September 26, 2022. On August 21, 2025, Italian carabinieri arrested a 49-year-old Ukrainian citizen, Sergey Kuznetsov, in the Rimini province at the request of the German prosecutor’s office. He is considered a participant in the sabotage operations against the pipelines.