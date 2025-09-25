World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
German Defense Minister Claims Russian Satellites Tracking German Military and NATO Space Assets

World

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that two Russian “inspector” satellites are closely monitoring satellites used by the Bundeswehr. According to Berlin, these are most likely Russian spacecraft of the Luch and Olymp type, which maneuver in geostationary orbit to intercept or probe nearby satellites.

The Mira spacecraft is making a rendezvous
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Targets: German and NATO Communication Satellites

The most probable targets are high-capacity commercial communication satellites leased by the German armed forces, such as dedicated Intelsat platforms transmitting traffic for Germany and NATO. In addition, the pair of German military communication satellites COMSATBw 1 and COMSATBw 2, located in geostationary slots, remain under observation. The Russian “Luch” and “Olymp” satellites are designed for close approach, precise orbital positioning, and radio-frequency intelligence. This allows them to map, intercept, or disrupt communication channels, while shadowing a target for days or even weeks.

Germany’s Space Awareness and Defensive Measures

Germany can detect and characterize such activities using its own assets and partner programs that provide space situational awareness. These include phased-array radar systems, high-precision antenna radars, and orbital determination data from allied networks. This capability enables Berlin to measure approach vectors, separation distances, and time spent near national or leased satellites.

Implications for Military Security

In terms of payload, the Bundeswehr also employs a trio of SARah radar satellites in sun-synchronous orbit to obtain Earth imagery, transmitting data securely via the COMSATBw satellites. Any pursuit near geostationary communication hubs therefore directly threatens command-and-control as well as allied interoperability. Berlin has noted this activity and signaled its readiness to implement protective and deterrent measures.

Petr Ermilin
Dmitry Sudakov
