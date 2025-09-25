World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
India Retires Last MiG-21 Fighter Jets After 60 Years of Service

World

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will retire its last MiG-21 fighter jets on September 26, closing a historic chapter in the nation’s military aviation. The farewell ceremony will be held at the Chandigarh Air Base, where the aircraft will take their final flight in front of military officials and dignitaries.

MiG-21
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by АВИО2017, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
MiG-21

The MiG-21, a Soviet-designed supersonic fighter, has been in service with India for more than 60 years. Over this period, it has become one of the most recognizable aircraft in Indian skies, playing a crucial role in the country’s defense strategy since its induction in the early 1960s.

The farewell ceremony will see participation from both veteran and active officers. Squadron Commander Priya Sharma and Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh are expected to lead the final MiG-21 sorties, symbolizing the official end of the aircraft’s service in India.

In July, India Today reported that the country had already retired its MiG-29 fighters on September 19, signaling a broader shift in India’s air power strategy. The move reflects a modernization drive that aims to replace aging fleets with advanced technology.

India’s Future Fighter Fleet

According to Military Watch Magazine, India is considering a transition from Russian Su-35 fourth-generation fighters to the more advanced fifth-generation Su-57. These jets are expected to eventually replace both the MiG-21 and MiG-29 aircraft, ensuring India maintains a strong edge in aerial defense.

Despite controversies over safety and accidents involving the MiG-21 in recent decades, the aircraft remains a symbol of India’s aviation history. For many veterans and citizens, the retirement of the MiG-21 represents not only the end of an era but also the beginning of a new phase in India’s defense modernization.

