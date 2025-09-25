Ukrainian Channel Uses AI to Fill Empty UN Hall During Zelensky Speech

Ukrainian broadcaster 1+1 is facing criticism after being accused of using artificial intelligence (AI) to digitally add a large audience during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech at the UN General Assembly on September 24. The allegation was first reported by Life.ru, which compared the channel’s broadcast with images captured by photojournalists on the ground.

According to the report, the TV feed showed a hall filled with attentive listeners as Zelensky delivered his address. However, closer inspection revealed that many of these figures appeared artificially generated. Some were motionless throughout the speech, raising suspicions of digital manipulation. The broadcaster allegedly used AI tools to place “virtual attendees” not only in empty seats but also in spaces where real people were already seated.

Contradictory Evidence from Journalists

The discrepancies came to light when TASS published a photograph taken by its correspondent inside the General Assembly hall. In contrast to the packed venue shown on Ukrainian television, the photo revealed that Zelensky was speaking to a nearly empty chamber, with rows of seats unoccupied.

Zelensky’s Appearance at the UN

During his speech, the Ukrainian leader wore a black jacket with a suit-style collar paired with a dark shirt, maintaining his now-familiar wartime style. While his remarks attracted international attention, the controversy over the manipulated audience has cast a shadow over the coverage back home.

Media Manipulation Concerns

The incident has fueled ongoing debates about the role of digital tools, including AI, in shaping political narratives. Critics argue that presenting an artificially supportive audience undermines transparency and erodes trust in mainstream media. Supporters of Zelensky, however, claim the focus should remain on the substance of his message rather than the optics of the hall.

Wider Implications

This controversy reflects broader anxieties about the use of AI in journalism and political communication. As AI-generated visuals become increasingly sophisticated, questions arise about how news organizations and governments might employ these technologies to influence public perception, particularly during high-profile international events.