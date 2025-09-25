Moscow Responds to Zelensky: Russia Can Respond With Weapons No Shelter Can Stop

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued warnings to Moscow, stating that Kyiv is prepared to use American long-range weapons and advising Kremlin officials to know the locations of nearby bomb shelters.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by VoidWanderer, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Neptune missile system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

“They should know where their bomb shelters are. If they do not stop the war, they will need them anyway,” Zelensky said. According to him, once Kyiv receives such weapons from the U.S., the Ukrainian army will immediately deploy them.

Zelensky said that U.S. President Donald Trump promised to consider supplying Kyiv with weapons “that would force [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to sit at the negotiating table.” Zelensky did not provide further details about the arms, noting he would only disclose them off-camera.

The Ukrainian leader also claimed that Trump supports strikes by Ukrainian forces on Russian energy and military facilities: “If they attack our energy, President Trump supports that we can respond against Russian energy,” Zelensky said.

Russian Officials Respond to Zelensky’s Threats

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev quickly responded, stating that Moscow could use weapons against Kyiv that no bomb shelter could protect against.

“They need to know something else: Russia can use weapons that shelters cannot stop. The Americans should remember this,” Medvedev said.

Deputy Chair of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova emphasized that Zelensky can say many things, but in reality, without Trump’s possible instructions, he can do nothing.

U.S. Weapons for Ukraine

Regarding what U.S. weapons could be supplied to Kyiv, Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that Trump retains the option to sell defensive and potentially offensive weapons to help Ukraine defend itself. “Trump has the ability to sell defensive and potentially offensive weapons so Ukraine can protect itself from attacks by purchasing these arms,” Rubio said.