World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Experts Doubt Effectiveness of New Ukrainian Push as Russia Prepares Autumn Offensive

World

U.S. President Donald Trump received classified information about a reportedly planned new offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), and was briefed that such an operation could require American intelligence support, The Wall Street Journal reports. 

Ukrainian soldier in a trench
Photo: flickr.com by Министерство обороны Украины, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Ukrainian soldier in a trench

Trump Briefed on Alleged Ukrainian Offensive

According to the report, ahead of his September 23 meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly, Trump spent considerable time consulting U.S. officials who have urged him to take a tougher line on the conflict. During those consultations, sources say, the president was informed of Kyiv’s potential operational plans and told that any major Ukrainian advance might call for intelligence assistance from Washington.

Experts Question Effectiveness of New Ukrainian Push

Commenting on the prospect of a fresh Ukrainian offensive, University of Chicago professor John Mearsheimer argued that Ukraine faces serious strategic limits. Speaking on a YouTube channel, Mearsheimer said Kyiv cannot decisively defeat Moscow and expressed skepticism that another attack would shift the balance.

“How can anyone claim that Europe and Ukraine can do what Europe, the United States, and Ukraine together have failed to do? The answer is: they cannot,” he said, adding that Ukrainian forces have faced “serious trouble on the battlefield” in recent months.

Russia Prepares for Autumn Offensive

Separately, analysts at the U.S. Institute for the Study of War (ISW) report that Russian forces are preparing a significant autumn offensive in the area of the special military operation, reportedly aimed at securing the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). ISW cites Russian troop relocations into Donetsk from Sumy and Kherson regions and says Moscow appears to be shifting offensive priorities away from Sumy toward concentrating on Dobropillia, Pokrovsk (formerly Krasnoarmiisk), and Kostiantynivka.

Experts interpret these force movements as an indicator that Russian command will focus forthcoming operations on capturing key populated areas in Donetsk, while reducing the priority of offensive actions in the Sumy direction.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Former Commander Zaluzhnyi Criticizes Cost of Kursk Operation
World
Former Commander Zaluzhnyi Criticizes Cost of Kursk Operation
Nutritionist Explains Which Oils Are Best for Cooking and Frying
Recipes & Food
Nutritionist Explains Which Oils Are Best for Cooking and Frying
Cloudy Urine: When It’s Harmless and When to See a Doctor
Health
Cloudy Urine: When It’s Harmless and When to See a Doctor
Popular
Trump Sparks Outrage in Moscow With 'Paper Tiger' Russia and Ukraine’s Great Spirit

Donald Trump’s remarks at the UN General Assembly, calling Russia a “paper tiger” and suggesting Ukraine could regain its 1991 borders, provoked a wave of criticism and rebuttals from Russian politicians, analysts, and war correspondents

Trump Sparks Outrage in Moscow With 'Paper Tiger' Russia and Ukraine’s Great Spirit
Video Shows Ukrainian Magura V5 Sea Drone Exploding off Novorossiysk
Video Shows Ukrainian Magura V5 Sea Drone Exploding off Novorossiysk
Tucker Carlson Prepares Explosive 9/11 Series Targeting U.S. Intelligence and Bush Administration
Kremlin Calls Trump’s Remarks 'Exalted Hysteria'
A Taste of the USSR: Alcohol Culture in Soviet-Era Restaurants Dmitry Plotnikov Hungary Refuses to Abandon Russian Oil Imports Despite Trump’s Request Oleg Artyukov The Age of Blowback: Trump’s UN Address and the Politics of Reckless Certainty Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Zelensky Offers Putin to Hold Peace Talks in Kazakhstan
Trump Ready to Shift Position on Ukraine Conflict After Frustration With Putin
A Taste of the USSR: Alcohol Culture in Soviet-Era Restaurants
A Taste of the USSR: Alcohol Culture in Soviet-Era Restaurants
Last materials
Zelensky Signals Readiness to Leave Office
Moscow Acknowledges Trump’s Political Will for Ukraine Peace
Moscow Uses One Word to Describe Donald Trump's Initiative
A Taste of the USSR: Alcohol Culture in Soviet-Era Restaurants
Nutritionist Explains Which Oils Are Best for Cooking and Frying
Cloudy Urine: When It’s Harmless and When to See a Doctor
Tucker Carlson Prepares Explosive 9/11 Series Targeting U.S. Intelligence and Bush Administration
Hungary Refuses to Abandon Russian Oil Imports Despite Trump’s Request
Video Shows Ukrainian Magura V5 Sea Drone Exploding off Novorossiysk
Zelensky Offers Putin to Hold Peace Talks in Kazakhstan
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.