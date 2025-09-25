Zelensky Signals Readiness to Leave Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that he is ready to step down from his position once the conflict with Russia ends. Speaking in an interview with the Axios Show, Zelensky stressed that remaining in power is not his ultimate goal.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine from Україна, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Volodymyr Zelensky

“If we end the war with the Russians, I am ready not to run [in the elections]. Because this is not my goal,” Zelensky said, underlining that his main mission is to achieve peace for Ukraine rather than focus on his political future.

Possible Elections After Ceasefire

The Ukrainian leader also noted that, in the event of a ceasefire, he could signal to parliament to begin preparing for elections. This comment suggests that Kyiv may consider holding democratic elections once hostilities are halted and conditions allow.

Full Interview Release

Axios will release the full version of Zelensky’s interview on September 26, providing further insights into his views on Ukraine’s political future after the war.