Moscow Acknowledges Trump’s Political Will for Ukraine Peace

The Kremlin has acknowledged U.S. President Donald Trump’s commitment to seeking a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, stressing that Moscow supports his efforts and is open to entering the track of peace negotiations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia sees Washington’s continuing political will to pursue peace.

“We see different rhetoric coming from Washington. For now, we proceed from the fact that Washington and President Trump maintain the political will to continue efforts toward a peaceful settlement in Ukraine,” he told RIA Novosti.

Peskov emphasized that Moscow welcomes the initiatives of the White House and is ready to engage in dialogue aimed at de-escalation. He underlined that Russia remains open to peace talks if such a path is pursued seriously.

Trump’s Statements on 1991 Borders Interpreted

Reports in the New York Post suggested that Trump’s comments on Ukraine potentially regaining its 1991 borders should be seen as a negotiation tactic rather than a shift in U.S. policy. Citing anonymous White House sources, the newspaper wrote:

"It doesn’t signal any substantive policy change. It’s a clear and obvious negotiating tactic to push Russia."

Media: Negotiation Tactic, Not Policy Shift

According to sources quoted by U.S. media, Trump’s statements were meant to accelerate the negotiation process on Ukraine. The Washington Post also confirmed this interpretation, citing a senior administration official who noted that Trump did not signal major policy changes during his address at the UN General Assembly.

Signals of Cautious Diplomacy

The parallel narratives from Moscow and Washington suggest that while both sides remain cautious, Trump’s rhetoric is designed to create momentum for talks, and the Kremlin is signaling readiness to engage if negotiations move forward.