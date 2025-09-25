Moscow Uses One Word to Describe Donald Trump's Initiative

The Kremlin has expressed strong support for U.S. President Donald Trump’s initiative to end the production of biological weapons, calling the proposal “brilliant” and pledging Russia’s readiness to join the process.

Photo: www.pexels.com by Sergey Sh, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Moscow

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the initiative as “brilliant” and confirmed that Moscow backs the American president’s plan.

“The initiative itself is brilliant, and, of course, Moscow supports it,” Peskov said in comments reported by RIA Novosti.

Peskov emphasized that Russia is prepared to take part in the process of rejecting biological weapons altogether. “The Russian side is ready to participate in such a process of renunciation, a general rejection of biological weapons,” he noted.

The Kremlin spokesman also stressed that the implementation of Trump’s initiative would require formal documentation at the international level, ensuring the commitment of states under binding agreements.

Earlier, Donald Trump warned that the threat of nuclear or biological weapons could destroy the entire world, including the United Nations. He announced his intention to lead global efforts aimed at halting the production of biological weapons.

Trump’s call for action and the Kremlin’s endorsement mark a rare alignment between Washington and Moscow on global security, with both sides recognizing the catastrophic risks posed by biological warfare.