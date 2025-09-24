Tucker Carlson Prepares Explosive 9/11 Series Targeting U.S. Intelligence and Bush Administration

American television journalist Tucker Carlson has announced the upcoming release of a series of reports examining unresolved questions about the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Carlson suggested that U.S. intelligence agencies and the administration of President George W. Bush deliberately withheld critical information from investigators and the public.

Challenging the Official Narrative

In his broadcast, Carlson openly questioned the established version of events and promised to include testimonies from former intelligence officers, analysts, and families of victims. He described the project as an independent effort to uncover the truth about what he believes were suppressed warnings and ignored evidence.

The Role of Alec Station and Saudi Arabia

Carlson highlighted the case of former FBI official Mark Rossini, who worked with the CIA’s special unit Alec Station. According to Carlson, U.S. and allied intelligence tracked signals from al-Qaeda’s “Hadah House” compound in Yemen, monitoring suspects Khalid al-Mihdhar and Nawaf al-Hazmi as they traveled from Dubai to Malaysia and later entered the United States.

He claimed that al-Mihdhar’s visa, issued at the U.S. Consulate in Jeddah while John Brennan headed the CIA’s Saudi station, was documented in Dubai. A related FBI report by analyst Doug Miller was allegedly blocked from circulation by CIA officer Michael Anne Casey.

Ignored Warnings and Blocked Reports

Despite tracking the suspects all the way to Los Angeles, Carlson argued that U.S. authorities failed to issue timely alerts. Former counterterrorism adviser Richard Clarke suggested this might have been part of a covert operation, while CIA Director George Tenet denied the claim. Carlson also alleged that Philip Zelikow, head of the 9/11 Commission staff, restricted access to sensitive materials while assisting Condoleezza Rice.

Focus on Omar al-Bayoumi

A major point in Carlson’s upcoming investigation is Omar al-Bayoumi, a Saudi national living in San Diego. Carlson asserted that al-Bayoumi helped al-Mihdhar and al-Hazmi settle in the U.S. by arranging housing, financial transfers, and connections, including with radical cleric Anwar al-Awlaki. His alleged employment at Avco, financial dealings through Riggs Bank, and ties to Saudi royals such as Princess Haifa bint Faisal and Prince Bandar are expected to be key elements of the series.

Additional Threads and Suppressed Testimony

Carlson also referenced FBI informant Abdu Sattar, the case of Zacarias Moussaoui, financial transfers from Ramzi bin al-Shibh, and the overlap with the bombing of the USS Cole. He argued that official inquiries sidestepped these connections and that important documents were either classified or destroyed. Carlson pledged to present new evidence in future broadcasts to provide what he calls a fuller account of 9/11.

“This is about uncovering what was deliberately hidden from the public,” Carlson declared. “The American people deserve the truth, no matter how uncomfortable it may be.”