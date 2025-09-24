World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Zelensky Offers Putin to Hold Peace Talks in Kazakhstan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in an interview with Fox News that Kyiv had proposed Russia hold high-level talks on Ukrainian territory, including in Kazakhstan, to resolve the ongoing conflict.

Kazakhstan flag
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Radosław Drożdżewski (Zwiadowca21), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Kazakhstan flag
“We said: ‘Even if you want to hold talks somewhere like Kazakhstan, we are ready.’”
— Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine

Zelensky Rejects Moscow Visit

Zelensky again refused the suggestion to travel to Moscow. According to him, Kyiv offered the following options for hosting a high-level meeting:

  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Qatar
  • Neutral European countries — Austria and Switzerland

He accused Russia of delaying the organization of the meeting.

Kazakhstan Ready to Host Talks

Following Zelensky’s statement, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that Kazakhstan could provide a venue for negotiations at all levels between Russia and Ukraine, including at the highest level. He emphasized that such meetings must be thoroughly prepared.

“If the leaders of Russia and Ukraine wish to come to Kazakhstan, we will provide all necessary support for successful negotiations.”
— Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan

However, Tokayev declined to call Kazakhstan a mediator in the conflict, noting that expecting a peace agreement while hostilities continue is “unrealistic.” He also criticized both sides for frequent references to historical issues, including Ukrainian statehood, without pointing to specific actors.

UN Assembly Meeting and Diplomatic Discussions

On September 22, Tokayev and Zelensky met for the first time since 2019 on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. They conducted talks in English, despite both being fluent in Russian. Discussions covered conflict resolution in Ukraine. Tokayev stressed the need for continued diplomatic efforts to find ways to end the conflict, while Zelensky thanked Kazakhstan for supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Kremlin and Russian Political Reactions

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded, saying Kyiv initially suggested venues unacceptable to Moscow — Austria and Switzerland — and only later mentioned Kazakhstan. Peskov emphasized that Putin remains open to talks but warned that unprepared meetings risk being mere “PR stunts doomed to fail.”

