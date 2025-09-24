Trump Ready to Shift Position on Ukraine Conflict After Frustration With Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump is prepared to reconsider his position in pursuit of a settlement in Ukraine, according to U.S. Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz, who spoke to Fox News. Waltz said Trump has grown disillusioned with the results of his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Department of State, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Secretary Rubio and NSA's Mike Waltz Meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister and Ukrainian Minister of Defense (54379924283)

“I think you see the president’s frustration and disappointment with Putin, frankly. He has made countless calls, we’ve had summits in Saudi Arabia, in Turkey, in Alaska… The bigger picture here is peace — that’s what the president wants to achieve, whatever it takes. He is ready to shift positions if necessary to end the conflict,” Waltz said.

EU Steps Up Role

The envoy noted that the European Union is becoming “increasingly active” in this context: purchasing American weapons, taking greater responsibility for its own security, and moving toward the realization that it cannot continue buying Russian oil and gas while simultaneously demanding U.S. support for Ukraine.

Trump’s UN Speech

On September 23, Trump addressed the United Nations, where he emphasized his determination to end the war in Ukraine. He stressed his “very good” personal relationship with Putin, which he initially believed could have secured a rapid peace agreement. However, the president reaffirmed his readiness to impose a “very serious and powerful package of tariffs” on Russia if it refuses to strike a peace deal. He insisted that all European nations should back these measures and that NATO members must “cut ties” with Russian energy supplies.

Kremlin Reaction

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Trump’s remarks, noting that the U.S. leader has never hidden his desire to secure America’s economic interests and push other countries to buy U.S. oil and gas. At the same time, Peskov acknowledged that Trump is demonstrating “political will” by actively participating in the peace process. He also admitted that the effectiveness of U.S.-Russia talks aimed at resolving bilateral tensions remains close to zero.