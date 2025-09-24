World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Trump Ready to Shift Position on Ukraine Conflict After Frustration With Putin

World

U.S. President Donald Trump is prepared to reconsider his position in pursuit of a settlement in Ukraine, according to U.S. Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz, who spoke to Fox News. Waltz said Trump has grown disillusioned with the results of his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Secretary Rubio and NSA's Mike Waltz Meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister and Ukrainian Minister of Defense (54379924283)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Department of State, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Secretary Rubio and NSA's Mike Waltz Meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister and Ukrainian Minister of Defense (54379924283)
“I think you see the president’s frustration and disappointment with Putin, frankly. He has made countless calls, we’ve had summits in Saudi Arabia, in Turkey, in Alaska… The bigger picture here is peace — that’s what the president wants to achieve, whatever it takes. He is ready to shift positions if necessary to end the conflict,” Waltz said.

EU Steps Up Role

The envoy noted that the European Union is becoming “increasingly active” in this context: purchasing American weapons, taking greater responsibility for its own security, and moving toward the realization that it cannot continue buying Russian oil and gas while simultaneously demanding U.S. support for Ukraine.

Trump’s UN Speech

On September 23, Trump addressed the United Nations, where he emphasized his determination to end the war in Ukraine. He stressed his “very good” personal relationship with Putin, which he initially believed could have secured a rapid peace agreement. However, the president reaffirmed his readiness to impose a “very serious and powerful package of tariffs” on Russia if it refuses to strike a peace deal. He insisted that all European nations should back these measures and that NATO members must “cut ties” with Russian energy supplies.

Kremlin Reaction

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Trump’s remarks, noting that the U.S. leader has never hidden his desire to secure America’s economic interests and push other countries to buy U.S. oil and gas. At the same time, Peskov acknowledged that Trump is demonstrating “political will” by actively participating in the peace process. He also admitted that the effectiveness of U.S.-Russia talks aimed at resolving bilateral tensions remains close to zero.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Melania Trump Declines Official Meeting with Ukraine’s First Lady
World
Melania Trump Declines Official Meeting with Ukraine’s First Lady
Former Commander Zaluzhnyi Criticizes Cost of Kursk Operation
World
Former Commander Zaluzhnyi Criticizes Cost of Kursk Operation
North Korea Claims 'Blood Debt' to Russia Through Kursk Operations
World
North Korea Claims 'Blood Debt' to Russia Through Kursk Operations
Popular
Donald Trump Says NATO Should Shoot Down Russian Jets

At a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes violating allied airspace, while also stressing the alliance’s unity and avoiding concrete promises on Ukraine’s future security guarantees.

Donald Trump Says NATO Should Shoot Down Russian Jets
Moscow Claims Major Gains in Kupiansk as Ukrainian Losses Mount
Moscow Claims Major Gains in Kupiansk as Ukrainian Losses Mount
Melania Trump Declines Official Meeting with Ukraine’s First Lady
Ukraine Deploys 'Terrorist Balloons' in Large Drone Attack on Russian Regions
The Age of Blowback: Trump’s UN Address and the Politics of Reckless Certainty Nancy O'Brien Simpson Trump Sparks Outrage in Moscow With 'Paper Tiger' Russia and Ukraine’s Great Spirit Andrey Mihayloff Russia and U.S. Face Critical Decision on Future of Strategic Nuclear Treaty Lyuba Lulko
NATO Vows Decisive Action Amid Tensions with Russia Over Airspace Violations
North Korea Claims 'Blood Debt' to Russia Through Kursk Operations
Macron Forced to Walk in New York as US President’s Convoy Blocks Streets
Macron Forced to Walk in New York as US President’s Convoy Blocks Streets
Last materials
Beijing’s Actions Speak Louder Than Words: Why China Already Treats Crimea as Russian
Trump Sparks Outrage in Moscow With 'Paper Tiger' Russia and Ukraine’s Great Spirit
New Obesity Drug Proves Effective in Tablet Form
Ukrainian Drone Attack Hits Caspian Pipeline Consortium Office in Novorossiysk
Former Commander Zaluzhnyi Criticizes Cost of Kursk Operation
Kremlin Calls Trump’s Remarks 'Exalted Hysteria'
Melania Trump Declines Official Meeting with Ukraine’s First Lady
Donald Trump Says NATO Should Shoot Down Russian Jets
Trump Accuses Europe, India, and China of Fueling Ukraine War Through Russian Energy Purchases
Russia and U.S. Face Critical Decision on Future of Strategic Nuclear Treaty
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.