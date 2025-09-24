Bangkok Street Collapses Into 50-Meter-Deep Sinkhole Amid Metro Construction

A dramatic road collapse shook Bangkok when a huge section of Samsen Road caved in near Vajira Teaching Hospital for medical students, located in the historic center of the Thai capital. The incident was reported by the Bangkok Post.

No Injuries Reported

Authorities confirmed there were no injuries. The road had previously been closed due to ongoing metro line construction, which is believed to be linked to the collapse.

Scale of the Sinkhole

According to reports, the sinkhole measures about 50 meters deep and covers a total area of roughly 900 square meters. Video footage shows part of the road sinking suddenly before onlookers, with an electricity pole toppling into the crater. Witnesses quickly moved away from the growing hole, while cars reversed to avoid being swallowed.

Emergency Measures and Evacuations

Police and municipal workers cordoned off the affected area. Residents of nearby buildings and pedestrians were evacuated as a precaution. Authorities immediately shut down utilities in the vicinity, including water and electricity supplies.

Government Response

As reported by The Nation, emergency measures include sealing a tunnel breach connected to the metro project, providing alternative water sources to residents, and launching structural assessments of surrounding buildings. Officials also ordered continuous monitoring of ground movement to prevent further incidents.