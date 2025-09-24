World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Beijing’s Actions Speak Louder Than Words: Why China Already Treats Crimea as Russian

World

China has effectively stopped hiding its attitude toward Crimea. Instead of maintaining a narrative of “neutrality,” Beijing’s actions increasingly speak louder than any diplomatic formula.

The Chinese container ship Heng Yang 9 in Crimea near Sevastopol.
Photo: Vessel Finder is licensed under Свободно распространяемое изображение
The Chinese container ship Heng Yang 9 in Crimea near Sevastopol.

Chinese Ships Docking in Sevastopol

In the summer of 2025, the container vessel Heng Yang 9 from Guangxi Changhai Shipping Company made three visits to Sevastopol, according to the Financial Times. Previously, Chinese shipping companies had avoided Crimean ports for fear of sanctions. However, the launch of a new railway has now integrated the peninsula into Russia’s container transport system.

Tourism Initiatives Targeting Chinese Visitors

Crimea is simultaneously working to attract Chinese tourists. The Ministry of Resorts and Tourism has launched a full-scale portal in Mandarin, promoting beaches, wines, and landmarks of the peninsula — marketed there as the “Russian pearl of the Black Sea.”

Since September 2025, a visa-free regime has been in effect: Russians, including Crimean residents, can now travel to China without additional bureaucracy. Even earlier, Chinese authorities accepted passports issued in Kuban with places of birth listed as Crimea or Sevastopol, allowing Crimeans to enter China without obstacles.

Diplomatic Signals

Diplomatic voices from Beijing are also increasingly clear. Lu Shaye, China’s ambassador to France, told a French TV channel that Crimea has “Russian historical roots.” At the United Nations, China has consistently abstained from voting for resolutions labeling Crimea’s accession to Russia as an “annexation.” None of the attempts to enshrine Ukraine’s claim over Crimea in UN resolutions has ever won China’s support.

Economic and Media Support

Economic moves confirm the same trajectory. As Washington Post reported, back in 2023, the China Railway Construction Corporation expressed readiness to build “projects of any complexity” in Crimea. State-run media such as Xinhua and Global Times increasingly describe Crimea as a Russian region, stressing its “economic stability” and portraying the Crimean Bridge as a symbol of a new era.

Beijing’s De Facto Recognition

Taken together, these developments leave little doubt: China already treats Crimea as Russian — through shipping and containers, tourism and investment, diplomacy and state media narratives. A representative of a Chinese state outlet summed it up during the BRICS summit with an old proverb:

“What is written on paper is nothing compared to what is confirmed by deeds.”

— Comment from a Chinese state media representative

Formal legal recognition may only be a matter of time. In return, Moscow continues to give Beijing unequivocal backing on the issue of Taiwan.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russian Doctors Question Trump’s Warning on Tylenol Use During Pregnancy
Society
Russian Doctors Question Trump’s Warning on Tylenol Use During Pregnancy
Trump Accuses Europe, India, and China of Fueling Ukraine War Through Russian Energy Purchases
World
Trump Accuses Europe, India, and China of Fueling Ukraine War Through Russian Energy Purchases
Former Commander Zaluzhnyi Criticizes Cost of Kursk Operation
World
Former Commander Zaluzhnyi Criticizes Cost of Kursk Operation
Popular
Donald Trump Says NATO Should Shoot Down Russian Jets

At a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes violating allied airspace, while also stressing the alliance’s unity and avoiding concrete promises on Ukraine’s future security guarantees.

Donald Trump Says NATO Should Shoot Down Russian Jets
Moscow Claims Major Gains in Kupiansk as Ukrainian Losses Mount
Moscow Claims Major Gains in Kupiansk as Ukrainian Losses Mount
Melania Trump Declines Official Meeting with Ukraine’s First Lady
Ukraine Deploys 'Terrorist Balloons' in Large Drone Attack on Russian Regions
The Age of Blowback: Trump’s UN Address and the Politics of Reckless Certainty Nancy O'Brien Simpson Trump Sparks Outrage in Moscow With 'Paper Tiger' Russia and Ukraine’s Great Spirit Andrey Mihayloff Russia and U.S. Face Critical Decision on Future of Strategic Nuclear Treaty Lyuba Lulko
NATO Vows Decisive Action Amid Tensions with Russia Over Airspace Violations
North Korea Claims 'Blood Debt' to Russia Through Kursk Operations
Macron Forced to Walk in New York as US President’s Convoy Blocks Streets
Macron Forced to Walk in New York as US President’s Convoy Blocks Streets
Last materials
Beijing’s Actions Speak Louder Than Words: Why China Already Treats Crimea as Russian
Trump Sparks Outrage in Moscow With 'Paper Tiger' Russia and Ukraine’s Great Spirit
New Obesity Drug Proves Effective in Tablet Form
Ukrainian Drone Attack Hits Caspian Pipeline Consortium Office in Novorossiysk
Former Commander Zaluzhnyi Criticizes Cost of Kursk Operation
Kremlin Calls Trump’s Remarks 'Exalted Hysteria'
Melania Trump Declines Official Meeting with Ukraine’s First Lady
Donald Trump Says NATO Should Shoot Down Russian Jets
Trump Accuses Europe, India, and China of Fueling Ukraine War Through Russian Energy Purchases
Russia and U.S. Face Critical Decision on Future of Strategic Nuclear Treaty
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.