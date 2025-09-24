Kremlin Calls Trump’s Remarks 'Exalted Hysteria'

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, dismissed statements by U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting that NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if they entered alliance airspace. Speaking to TASS, Peskov described the allegations as “exalted hysteria.”

Photo: pixabay.com by PPPSDavid is licensed under Free for use under the Pixabay Content License Moscow

Peskov Rejects Allegations of Airspace Violations

“We hear such exalted hysteria claiming that our military pilots supposedly violated certain rules and invaded someone’s airspace,” Peskov said, stressing that accusations of Russian violations had no basis or evidence.

Trump and Rubio Offer Different Tones

Earlier, Trump had said NATO should be prepared to shoot down Russian jets if they entered alliance airspace. However, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio moderated the stance, clarifying that downing planes would only be justified in the event of an attack.

Kremlin Dismisses Ukraine’s Chances of Military Gains

Peskov also rejected Trump’s assertion that Ukraine could reclaim lost territories through military force.

“The idea that Ukraine can take something back is, from our point of view, a mistaken thesis,” he said, adding that Kyiv is not in a position to retake territories by armed means.

According to Peskov, Ukraine has taken a “passive position” regarding peace negotiations. He suggested Kyiv is more concerned with demonstrating to its European allies an ability to continue fighting rather than pursuing meaningful talks.