Melania Trump Declines Official Meeting with Ukraine’s First Lady

Melania Trump, the First Lady of the United States, will not participate in a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska during the ongoing session of the United Nations General Assembly. The clarification came from senior adviser Mark Beckman, who spoke to the New York Post.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ First Lady Melania Trump speaking in 2015 (cropped)

“Zelenska reached out several times to arrange a meeting with Melania. But there will be no bilateral meeting, nothing official will take place,” Beckman stated. He emphasized, however, that Melania Trump, known for her courtesy, will greet the Ukrainian president’s wife.

Delegates Leave UN After Trump’s Speech

Earlier, reports emerged that participants of the UN General Assembly session began leaving the organization’s headquarters immediately after U.S. President Donald Trump concluded his address. Among the first to depart were Melania Trump, King Felipe VI of Spain, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.