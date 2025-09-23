World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Donald Trump Says NATO Should Shoot Down Russian Jets

World

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that NATO should take military action against Russian aircraft if they cross into allied airspace. Asked directly whether NATO should shoot down Russian planes, Trump replied simply: “Yes.”

Su-30MKI and S-400
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Response Depends on Circumstances

Pressed on whether he would support allied efforts in such cases, Trump avoided a categorical answer, saying: “It depends on the circumstances.” He praised NATO countries for agreeing earlier this summer to raise their defense budgets to 5% of GDP, calling it “great unity.”

Kremlin and U.S. State Department Reactions

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the accusations of Russian airspace violations, saying none of the recent claims had been backed by “any credible data.” Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio downplayed the idea of direct military strikes, telling CBS News that there was no intention of shooting down Russian planes “unless they attack.”

Unanswered Questions on Ukraine’s Security Guarantees

When asked what security guarantees Ukraine might receive after a peace settlement, Trump refused to go into detail. “We will talk about this with our European allies later. It is too early to answer such a question now,” he said. On whether he trusted Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump promised to give his answer “within a month.”

Hungary and Russian Oil

Trump also suggested that Hungary might halt its purchases of Russian oil under Prime Minister Viktor Orban. “I have not spoken to him, but I have a feeling that if I did, he might stop, and I think I will,” Trump remarked, highlighting his personal rapport with the Hungarian leader.

Trump on Russia’s Military Power

The U.S. president acknowledged Russia’s military strength, stressing that its capabilities must be factored into any discussion of European security. “Russia has great military power. Many thought the conflict in Ukraine would end quickly,” he said. Trump added that decisions on security guarantees for Kyiv would only be addressed at a later stage.

Anton Kulikov
Dmitry Sudakov
