Trump Accuses Europe, India, and China of Fueling Ukraine War Through Russian Energy Purchases

World

U.S. President Donald Trump warned during his address to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly that the United States is ready to impose “serious tariffs” on Russia if Moscow refuses to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine. He insisted such measures would swiftly end the bloodshed and urged European allies to join Washington in applying pressure.

Trump Calls for Tariffs Against Russia

“If Russia is not ready to reach an agreement to end the conflict, then the United States is fully prepared to introduce very serious tariffs,” Trump declared. He added that, in his view, these tariffs would “very quickly put an end to the bloodshed.”

Criticism of Europe’s Energy Policy

The U.S. president sharply criticized European countries for continuing to purchase Russian energy while simultaneously opposing Moscow. “They are buying oil and gas from Russia while fighting Russia. It is a disgrace for them,” Trump said, calling on Europe to immediately stop all energy imports from Russia.

India and China Branded as ‘Sponsors’ of the War

Trump went further, labeling India and China as “primary sponsors” of the conflict. According to him, both New Delhi and Beijing have been indirectly fueling the war by continuing to purchase Russian oil despite global pressure.

Trump’s Efforts to End the Conflict

The American leader stressed that he has been “working tirelessly” to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, noting his longstanding relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I thought the Ukrainian crisis would be one of those seven wars that I managed to stop. I thought it would be the easiest because of my good relations with President Putin,” Trump admitted.

Frustration with the United Nations

Trump also criticized the UN for its lack of effective involvement, claiming the organization has confined itself to “writing sharp letters and delivering empty speeches” instead of facilitating real solutions to global conflicts.

Promises to End the War Quickly

Trump has repeatedly pledged to resolve the Ukrainian conflict swiftly. In February 2023, he promised supporters that if elected, he would call both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky immediately and end the war within 24 hours. By April 2025, after winning re-election, Trump admitted that this earlier statement had been an exaggeration but reaffirmed his determination to end hostilities within six months.

Donald Trump UN Speech
