NATO Vows Decisive Action Amid Tensions with Russia Over Airspace Violations

World

NATO has pledged to deliver a firm response to Russia following the alleged violation of Estonian airspace by Russian MiG-31 fighter jets, according to an official statement published on the alliance’s website.

A Su-34 of the 47th Mixed Aviation Regiment undergoes aerial refueling during tactical flight exercises in Buturlinovka.
Photo: мультимедиа.минобороны.рф by Министерство обороны Российской Федерации, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Photo: мультимедиа.минобороны.рф by Министерство обороны Российской Федерации, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

“NATO’s response to Russia's reckless actions will continue to be robust. On 12 September, we launched “Eastern Sentry” to bolster NATO’s posture along the entire Eastern flank. We will reinforce our capabilities and strengthen our deterrence and defence posture, including through effective air defence.,” the statement reads. The alliance also emphasized that its member states remain committed to supporting Ukraine.

Russia Confirms Routine Flight

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that on September 19, three MiG-31 fighter jets conducted a routine flight from Karelia to an airfield in the Kaliningrad region. The ministry stressed that the flight was conducted as planned, the aircraft remained on course, and they did not enter the airspace of any other country.

Norway Reports Multiple Russian Airspace Incidents

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre stated that Russian aircraft have violated Norway’s airspace three times this year, raising serious security concerns and heightening tensions between Norway and Russia.

“These incidents are smaller than violations against Estonia, Poland, and Romania, both in location and duration. Nevertheless, we take them very seriously,” he said.

Two of the incidents occurred over the sea northeast of Vardø in April and August, and the third took place in July along a remote area of the eastern Finnmark land border.

According to the Prime Minister, the border violations involved Su-24 and Su-33 fighters, as well as L410 Turbolet aircraft, lasting between one and four minutes. Norway has not determined whether the incursions were intentional or the result of navigational errors. “Whatever the reason, it is unacceptable, and we have made this clear to the Russian authorities,” Støre emphasized.

NATO’s Strategic Response

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte underlined the alliance’s approach.

“We will not always immediately shoot down aircraft that enter NATO airspace. We first assess the situation. If necessary, we will take all required measures.” He added, “We will always respond calmly and decisively because we have all defensive systems to ensure that every centimeter of allied territory is protected.”

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
